These $25 Chart-Climbing Drawstring Shorts Look Like Denim, but Are Super Lightweight and Breathable Shoppers call them “perfectly comfy and flexible” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 08:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If there's one piece of clothing synonymous with summer, it's jean shorts. But spending hours in denim can start to feel uncomfortable, especially in the heat. If you love the look of denim shorts over a swimsuit but want something slightly more cozy and breathable, you can get that with the Yocur Drawstring Paperbag Shorts. The breezy shorts were climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week, which showcase top trending products in real time, thanks to their "comfy" and "soft" fabric — and they're just $25. The shorts' softness comes from a blend of cotton and polyester material, which is breathable and cooling even on hot summer days. Amazon Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Dark Blue, $24.99; amazon.com And while denim shorts can't be adjusted once you purchase a pair (unless you have a handy instant button) these flowy alternatives have an adjustable drawstring that allows you to customize your waist for a perfect fit. The high-waisted shorts have four pockets — two in the front and two in the back — which is helpful for holding small items like a phone, keys, or wallet. They come in more than 41 colors too, including light pink, black, and blue. The washed look gives the shorts a vintage feel, while the fringes at the bottom add a fun touch. And washing them is a total breeze — just toss them into the washing machine on cold and hang dry. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Amazon shoppers are proving to be big fans of the shorts, which have racked up more than 1,500 five-star ratings so far. One reviewer said they're "perfect for hot summer days," while another shopper highlighted the lightweight, breezy feel of the fabric. "I didn't want an uncomfortable and thick denim pair of shorts, and these are perfectly comfy and flexible," they said. Plus, the shorts offer solid coverage. "The length is flattering," someone a five-star reviewer wrote, and an additional person shared: "you can't see through them." Whether you plan to wear them at the beach, for a walk at the park, or out for a casual lunch, the Yocur Drawstring Paperbag Shorts will elevate any casual outfit. Since you can get these chart-topping shorts for just $25, you might as well snag them in a few different colors and pack them on your final weekend trips before summer closes out. Amazon Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Pink, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Black, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Khaki, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Purple, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Orange, $24.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.