These $25 Chart-Climbing Drawstring Shorts Look Like Denim, but Are Super Lightweight and Breathable

If there's one piece of clothing synonymous with summer, it's jean shorts. But spending hours in denim can start to feel uncomfortable, especially in the heat. If you love the look of denim shorts over a swimsuit but want something slightly more cozy and breathable, you can get that with the Yocur Drawstring Paperbag Shorts.

The breezy shorts were climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week, which showcase top trending products in real time, thanks to their "comfy" and "soft" fabric — and they're just $25. The shorts' softness comes from a blend of cotton and polyester material, which is breathable and cooling even on hot summer days.

Buy It! Yocur Women's Drawstring Shorts in Dark Blue, $24.99; amazon.com

And while denim shorts can't be adjusted once you purchase a pair (unless you have a handy instant button) these flowy alternatives have an adjustable drawstring that allows you to customize your waist for a perfect fit.

The high-waisted shorts have four pockets — two in the front and two in the back — which is helpful for holding small items like a phone, keys, or wallet. They come in more than 41 colors too, including light pink, black, and blue. The washed look gives the shorts a vintage feel, while the fringes at the bottom add a fun touch. And washing them is a total breeze — just toss them into the washing machine on cold and hang dry.

Amazon shoppers are proving to be big fans of the shorts, which have racked up more than 1,500 five-star ratings so far. One reviewer said they're "perfect for hot summer days," while another shopper highlighted the lightweight, breezy feel of the fabric. "I didn't want an uncomfortable and thick denim pair of shorts, and these are perfectly comfy and flexible," they said.

Plus, the shorts offer solid coverage. "The length is flattering," someone a five-star reviewer wrote, and an additional person shared: "you can't see through them."

Whether you plan to wear them at the beach, for a walk at the park, or out for a casual lunch, the Yocur Drawstring Paperbag Shorts will elevate any casual outfit. Since you can get these chart-topping shorts for just $25, you might as well snag them in a few different colors and pack them on your final weekend trips before summer closes out.

