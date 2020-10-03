One Detail on This Flattering Tunic Makes It a Standout Piece for Fall

When it comes to fall wardrobe staples, your first thoughts may be sweaters, scarves, and boots. But you’re missing one key item: a comfortable tunic. Best paired with leggings and jeans, a tunic is the perfect mid-weight top to wear when it’s not too hot and not too cold. And lucky for you, Amazon shoppers have already scouted out this simple long-sleeve tunic with unique button detailing on the side.
Nearly 3,500 Amazon customers have given the tunic a five-star rating, with one happy shopper writing that it’s her “favorite shirt for fall.” The tunic is available in two different styles and 28 colors, from simple black and gray to royal blue and maroon, and it even comes with extra buttons (just in case). All versions of this top are made from a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that’s stretchy and machine-washable.
“The fabric on this shirt is so soft and comfortable!” a reviewer wrote. “It is so flattering for women with wider hips! And the ruffles with the buttons are just so cute!”
Another added: “Such better quality than I expected. Color was as expected from the site photos. Mid-to-thick material, perfect for winter. Soft poly blend exactly as described. Buttons are sewn on firmly, all hems are intact. Love it, will be buying in the other colors.”
One of the best parts of a tunic is that it’s longer than the average shirt, so it provides full coverage over your stomach and behind areas. That’s especially a win if you’re on the taller side. “I have a long torso and struggle to find shirts that don’t become belly shirts when I lift my arms. This top is very flattering on my body type. Definitely would buy again!” a reviewer wrote.
Even Amazon shoppers who don’t usually venture into the fashion section decided to purchase this tunic. And spoiler alert: They weren’t disappointed. “This was my first shirt buy on Amazon. I am always leary of buying clothes online without trying them on, but I love this shirt. Every time I wear it, I get a ton of compliments,” one shopper said.
As you start transitioning your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, make room for this mid-weight tunic. It will quickly become your go-to comfy-yet-cute top for those in-between chilly days.
