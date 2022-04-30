The Versatile Jumpsuit Amazon Shoppers Call 'Breathable' and 'Roomy' Is on Sale for Just $23

The wide-leg jumpsuit, which is currently marked down to $23 or less in some colors, mimics the look of jean overalls with adjustable straps and convenient pockets — but without the restrictive feel of denim. Shoppers rave about how comfortable the lightweight cotton fabric is, calling it "breathable" and "really easy to move around in." Many reviewers have deemed the jumpsuit a "summer staple" and have snagged it in multiple colors.