The Versatile Jumpsuit Amazon Shoppers Call 'Breathable' and 'Roomy' Is on Sale for Just $23
You know those days when you just don't have the energy to put together an outfit, but still want to look, well, put-together? That's when one-and-done pieces step in to save the day.
Wide-leg jumpsuits are a sneaky style trick because they make it look like you're wearing polished pants, but you still experience the breezy feel of a dress. And right now, stylish and savvy Amazon shoppers are pointing us toward the perfect pick for spring and summer — and it happens to be on sale.
Nearly 8,000 customers have given the Yesno Cotton Jumpsuit a five-star rating on Amazon, and it recently appeared on the retailer's Movers and Shakers chart, meaning it was found in thousands of shopping carts at the same time. It's the best-seller in Amazon's "women's fashion overalls" category and the retailer's top choice for a wide-leg jumpsuit — so the hype is no joke.
Buy It! Yesno Women's Cotton Jumpsuit Overalls in Black, $22.93 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
The wide-leg jumpsuit, which is currently marked down to $23 or less in some colors, mimics the look of jean overalls with adjustable straps and convenient pockets — but without the restrictive feel of denim. Shoppers rave about how comfortable the lightweight cotton fabric is, calling it "breathable" and "really easy to move around in." Many reviewers have deemed the jumpsuit a "summer staple" and have snagged it in multiple colors.
Overalls are all the rage right now, with stylish celebrities like Camila Cabello, Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum declaring the throwback look cool again. But if you're hesitant to wear head-to-toe denim, this jumpsuit is the perfect way to tip-toe into the trend.
Wear the wide-leg jumpsuit over a T-shirt for casual days at the farmers market or a backyard barbecue, throw it on over your swimsuit to hit the beach, or dress it up with a cardigan and block heels for brunch. But don't wait around on this deal — with the discount and shoppers catching on to the appeal of this summer jumpsuit, sizes are bound to start selling out.
