Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria, and Brooke Shields Can't Stop Wearing Bright Yellow This Season

Last but certainly not least, the Wolddress maxi dress is the yellow version of your LBD. Made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, the popular dress has racked up more than 9,000 five-star ratings thanks to how "comfortable and flattering" it is. "It is the most comfy, most flattering, and most amazing maxi dress I have ever owned," another person said. "I have it in seven different colors."