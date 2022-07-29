Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria, and Brooke Shields Can't Stop Wearing Bright Yellow This Season
From lace-embellished bodycons to breezy long-sleeve maxis, yellow dresses seem to be taking over Hollywood this summer. Stars like Brooke Shields, Kate Middleton, Kate Hudson, and Eva Longoria have been living in the vibrant hue all season long.
In early July, the Duchess of Caimbridge rocked a bright Roksanda cotton-poplin midi dress (which goes for $1,265) to the women's final match at Wimbledon, while Longoria recently stepped out in a $1,790 Victoria Beckham lace column cami dress for the Global Gift Gala.
We know celebrity fashion can sometimes cost a pretty penny, but that doesn't mean you have to spend thousands of dollars to keep up with trends. Starting at $20, we found tons of breezy maxi and midi dresses in this summer's go-to color. Shop our favorites below.
Shop Breezy Yellow Dresses at Amazon
- Amazon Essentials Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress, $27.20
- Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets, $19.49–$23.99 (orig. $26.99–$29.99)
- Prettygarden Smocked Summer Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Muxeri Bohemian Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Prettygarden V-Neck Swiss Dot Ruffle Maxi Dress, $33.94 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- SheIn Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $31.99 (orig. $33.99)
With temperatures soaring to record highs this summer, it's understandable that you're wanting to show more skin. You can do that with this adorable $28 twill dress in a yellow and pink petal print. It falls to just about mid-calf and has spaghetti straps to offer extra airflow to your upper body. The flirty ruffles make it a great day-to-night option, too.
Speaking of spaghetti straps and ruffles, Muxeri makes a breezy A-line maxi dress for just $32, which one shopper called their "favorite summer dress." Another boho-style option is Prettygarden's casual summer maxi dress. It has a stretchy elastic top and is made of breathable, cooling viscose. As a bonus, you can get it for 20 percent off — a total win.
If you're looking for a little more coverage, you can try the Sheln A-line maxi dress or the Prettygarden ruffle maxi dress, which shield your shoulders from the sun using chic puff sleeves. Shoppers say the on-sale Prettygarden maxi is a "must-have" for summer. "This dress is extremely flattering and I get tons of compliments when I wear it," one reviewer said.
Last but certainly not least, the Wolddress maxi dress is the yellow version of your LBD. Made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, the popular dress has racked up more than 9,000 five-star ratings thanks to how "comfortable and flattering" it is. "It is the most comfy, most flattering, and most amazing maxi dress I have ever owned," another person said. "I have it in seven different colors."
So, if you're looking to brighten up your summer with this trendy color, take a page out of stars like Hudson and Middleton's book, and shop the affordable, breezy maxi dresses we're loving this summer.
