According to Shoppers, Southern Humidity Has Nothing on This $30 Breathable Summer Sundress
Summer is still in full swing, and the temperatures outside continue to stay hot. If you're looking for a way to feel cute and stay cool, a summer sundress just might be the fashion statement you need to make. There are quite a few options out there, but Amazon shoppers especially love the "flattering and comfortable" Yathon Spaghetti Strap Sundress — it has over 4,100 five-star ratings and is going for $30.
Perfect for summer, the sundress is made with a cotton and polyester fabric blend that gives it a breathable yet stretchy feel. It has a thin, lightweight texture that reviewers say feels like a soft T-shirt and is comfortable enough to wear even "in the Southern humidity."
And while feel is important, so is the fit. The dress has a modest V-neck cut on top and gathered pleats around the bust that one shopper says allows them to go braless. Additionally, the casual dress has adjustable straps, which is why shoppers rave that it "fits like a dream!"
The stylish dress cinches at the waist to create an hourglass silhouette and has a flowy A-line skirt that cuts off right by the knee, which lets air filter through as you walk. But the best part about this dress? It has pockets! Shoppers can't stop commenting on the side pockets, which they say are actually big enough to hold house keys or a cell phone.
Shoppers love it so much, they're buying the dress in multiple colors and patterns — good thing there are 28 colors to choose from ("already added a few more colors to my cart," one shopper writes). And because they want to continue wearing it beyond summer, some are even pairing it with flannel shirts and sweaters. Now that's versatility.
"This dress is PERFECT! It's SO comfy AND it has pockets!" writes one Amazon shopper. "I got TONS of compliments on it all night. I wore it on a very hot day and felt cool with it on… It is very soft and the straps are adjustable so you can work with how much coverage you want on top! I will be buying other patterns in this style of dress! I can't wait to wear it again!"
"This is the best dress I've purchased from Amazon hands down!" writes another. "The material is so soft I feel like I'm wearing a nightgown but it doesn't look like one at all. It has stretch to it because I'm able to wear it at 9 months pregnant and I'll be able to wear it after the baby is born as well. It's thick enough that you don't even need to wear a bra! And it has pockets! Win!"
Shop the $30 Yathon Spaghetti Strap Sundress and wear it this summer and beyond.
