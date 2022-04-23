Amazon Shoppers Call This Colorful Dress a 'Summer Staple,' and It's as Little as $19 Right Now
With the warm weather finally settling in, everyone is swapping cozy sweatpants for spring dresses and colorful blouses. So if you've been on the hunt for some new pieces to add to your collection, you don't have to go much further than Amazon, which is always teeming with not-to-be-missed deals on must-have items.
Start with the Yathon Casual Spring Dress with Pockets, which has styles for as little as $19 at Amazon right now. The sundress is designed from a mix of cotton and polyester, crafting a material that's lightweight, stretchy, and wonderfully soft. It's also constructed with double layers, guaranteeing that it's not see-through. Plus, the dress is outfitted with functional pockets — great to store keys or a phone in! — and is finished off with a zipper closure.
Thanks to the adjustable straps, you'll be able to modify the dress perfectly to your body. The dress hits at the knees, making it an ideal outfit to wear all season long. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors and patterns, including coral, light blue floral, leopard, and royal blue, all of which are available in sizes small through extra-large.
Buy It! Yathon Casual Spring Dress with Pockets in Army Green, $18.68–$27.11 (orig. $21.98–$31.90); amazon.com
Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, with reviewers calling it their "summer staple" and noting that it's "amazingly soft." One user put it simply: "I felt very beautiful in this dress!"
Another reviewer explained that the dress "fits perfectly," adding, "I'm actually more impressed with the way this dress fits than I expected." They also shared: "I literally opened up my package, tried on the dress, snapped some pictures, and ordered yet another print of the same dress."
Buy It! Yathon Casual Spring Dress with Pockets in Yellow Floral, $26.26–$31.90 (orig. $31.90); amazon.com
Head to Amazon to get the Yathon Spring Dress with Pockets while it's on sale.
