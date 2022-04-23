Amazon Shoppers Call This Colorful Dress a 'Summer Staple,' and It's as Little as $19 Right Now

Start with the Yathon Casual Spring Dress with Pockets, which has styles for as little as $19 at Amazon right now. The sundress is designed from a mix of cotton and polyester, crafting a material that's lightweight, stretchy, and wonderfully soft. It's also constructed with double layers, guaranteeing that it's not see-through. Plus, the dress is outfitted with functional pockets — great to store keys or a phone in! — and is finished off with a zipper closure.