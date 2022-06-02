Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Lightweight' $20 Top That Has Puff Sleeves
While Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer, it certainly feels like the new season is already here. That means it's time to pack away that last of your long-sleeve layers to make room for breathable tops.
If you're in the market for a staple summer piece, you don't have to look too hard. Amazon shoppers just found a flattering top, and it costs as little as $20.
One of the most in-demand fashion pieces on Amazon right now, the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top was ranking on the Movers and Shakers clothing, shoes, and accessories chart this week. The chart-climbing top has also secured a spot on the site's best-selling tops, tees, and blouses chart — meaning thousands of shoppers are flocking to buy the breezy number.
So why is the V-neck top in so many virtual carts? Well, it's made of polyester, rayon, and a little bit of spandex. So it's soft and lightweight, making it a great option for summer. Plus, it has a fun feature that makes it dressier than a classic T-shirt: puff sleeves.
The top, which is available in sizes up to XXL, comes in 33 colors, including shades of blue, green, and red. You can also take your pick from neutrals, like white, black, gray, and brown, as well as floral, stripes, and animal prints.
According to the product description, the top was first available in mid-February of this year. And it's already racked up more than 500 five-star ratings. Customers say the "flattering" top "can be dressed up or down." According to one shopper, it's "comfy for lounging but also classy enough for work because of the puff sleeves."
Reviewers love the "comfortable fit" of the "stretchy" shirt. "The knit is lightweight, but not see-through," another shopper wrote, adding that it's "extremely soft and has some give to it."
Others call out that "it washes well" so long as you follow the brand's recommendation to hand wash or machine wash it in cold water.
