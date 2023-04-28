This 'Versatile' New Top with a Unique Design Detail Is $22 at Amazon Right Now

The chart-climbing tee comes in 20 colors

Published on April 28, 2023

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
Photo: Amazon

It's no secret that Amazon is overflowing with cute clothes — you just have to know where to look.

One of our favorite places to find style inspo is Amazon's hot new releases fashion chart, which shows the best-selling clothing, accessories, and shoes that just dropped on the site. And our top pick that's been climbing the competitive chart this week? The Xieerduo Pleated Sleeve Shirt that's on sale for as little as $22 right now.

The short-sleeve top is made mostly of polyester, some rayon, and a little bit of spandex that gives it some stretch. Ideal for spring and summer, the V-neck is soft and lightweight. Plus, it has a loose fit that won't cling to you as well as a hem with side slits. But the standout detail that elevates the staple piece is its pleated sleeve design.

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Pleated Sleeve Shirt in White, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

The top is easy to dress up or down. Wear it with jeans and comfy sneakers for casual outings, or dress it up with your favorite skirt and cute heeled sandals. The shirt itself can be styled different ways thanks to the side slits at the hem make it easy to tuck in the front of the top to whatever bottoms you opt for.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the shirt comes in 20 colors, including classic neutrals and bright hues. If you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, check it out in purple, green, and pink. Price depends on the color you pick, but the good news is, every option is on sale for less than $23 thanks to a coupon in the product description.

To go along with their five-star ratings, shoppers are already leaving glowing reviews for the shirt. They say it's "versatile" and "very soft and comfortable" as well as "flattering," with one saying, "It fits well, [and] doesn't look sloppy or frumpy."

Another shopper shared, "I've worn this to work twice now, and I've received compliments both times." They also added, "I love the style of the shirt because it is simple but the sleeves give it a little something special."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to add the Xieerduo Pleated Sleeve Shirt to your cart!

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Pleated Sleeve Shirt in Gray Green, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Pleated Sleeve Shirt in Purple, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Pleated Sleeve Shirt in Black, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

