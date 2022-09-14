This Chart-Climbing Crew Neck That Shoppers Call 'Cozy' Is as Little as $25 at Amazon

“This is the comfiest sweatshirt I have ever owned”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 14, 2022 04:00 AM

Xieerduo Crewneck Top Tout
Photo: Amazon

If your closet could use more cozy fall staples, Amazon shoppers are flocking to this comfy sweatshirt ahead of the new season.

This week, Xieerduo Crewneck Sweatshirt has been climbing up Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which shows the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means droves of shoppers are snapping up the crew neck for fall. The comfy pullover is made mostly of soft polyester and a bit of spandex that gives it some stretch. Another reason it's super comfortable? It has a loose fit that's roomy without being baggy.

As far as cute design details, the raglan-style sweatshirt has a curved hem that falls below the hips. So you can easily pair it with leggings, whether you're lounging at home or running errands. If you're heading to brunch with friends or the office, dress it up with jeans, a necklace, and heeled booties. And when the weather gets colder, swap the necklace with a scarf and throw on your favorite jacket.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the sweatshirt comes in 22 colors, including hues that are perfect for fall like burgundy and caramel. Want more of a statement piece? You can take your pick from several color block options, too. Normally, the sweatshirt costs $27, but thanks to an on-site coupon it's currently on sale for less than $25 in most colors.

Xieerduo Crewneck Top
Amazon

More than 1,100 customers have given the "soft and cozy" sweatshirt a five-star rating, with one saying, "This is the comfiest sweatshirt I have ever owned."

Others love how the "cute" crew neck looks, with one saying, "The cut of this sweatshirt is very flattering." And a reviewer who's a teacher called the piece "versatile," explaining that "it is dressy enough for work and comfy enough to wear to bed."

Ready for a comfy closet upgrade? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Xieerduo Crewneck Sweatshirt.

