Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Pajamas Are a 'Dream to Wear,' and They're Under $35
Finding sleepwear that strikes the right balance between breathable and fashionable isn't easy for hot sleepers. Well, that was before the WiWi Bamboo Cooling Pajama Set: Made from a sweat-wicking, breathable bamboo fabric and available in sizes S–4XL, these pajamas have become a summer must-have for Amazon shoppers who experience night sweats or have trouble cooling down.
In addition to regulating your body temperature with its silky-smooth, cool-to-the-touch material, the WiWi pajama set, which consists of a T-shirt and matching shorts, is exceptionally comfortable. According to reviewers, they offer the perfect amount of stretch and softness, which also helps you get a good night's sleep. In fact, one shopper even compared wearing them to being "enveloped in a light cloud of softness."
"This is a dream to wear," one customer wrote. "It is soft, silky even, smooth and very comfortable sleepwear. It looks and feels good on me." Another reviewer was happy to report they've had "no more night sweats" since wearing the PJs.
They've even earned the seal of approval from shoppers with sensitive skin. "These pajamas are the softest most comfortable I've ever owned," one shared. "They get softer with every wash. I get very hot when sleeping and these do not make me hot and when I do sweat they absorb moisture very well."
According to one reviewer, they're a great investment for anyone experiencing hot flashes. "I cannot believe how soft and comfortable these pajamas are," they raved. "I am having horrible hot flashes and these pajamas helped so much with keeping me cool."
And since there are various styles and dozens of colors to choose from, reviewers have taken the liberty of stocking up. "I wake up a lot at night because I'm hot, but these are super comfy and don't make me sweat," explained one shopper. "I'm ordering two more pairs. They wash great, no wrinkles and look nice."
You can't go wrong with the WiWi Bamboo Cooling Pajama Set. Grab a pair on Amazon today so you can enjoy sweat-free sleep.
