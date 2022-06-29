This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair
When you think about shopping for new underwear, it might be a source of stress. New pairs come with high expectations, but so often they're itchy, uncomfortable, sliding down all day, or lacking coverage, sending you back on the search. If this saga feels familiar, soft, breathable bamboo panties might be your new underwear-drawer staple.
The Wirarpa High-Waisted Bamboo Blend Underwear, sold in four-packs, are currently up to 35 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price per pair to as little as $5. Though you likely see it most in products like sheets and blankets, bamboo fabric's super soft and innate cooling properties lend themselves naturally to garments like underwear.
Buy It! Wirarpa Ultra-Soft High-Waist Bamboo Underwear Multipack, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
These particular underwear are made of a blend of 95 percent bamboo modal and 5 percent spandex, giving them that perfect bit of stretch for all-day comfort. The high-waisted design doesn't ride up or slip down, according to customers, and the elasticized waistband helps with that too.
The everyday panties come in sizes XS to 5X, so there are options for a range of body types. Plus, the four-packs come in an array of colors, including mixed neutrals, all-black and all-nude packs, and some brighter hues. While discounts vary depending on the size and color you choose, every option is on sale right now.
Nearly 1,500 five-star reviews vouch for these "amazingly comfortable" panties, with some people writing that they've filled their entire underwear drawers with them. One reviewer attested, "I've already bought four packs of these, they're so good."
Most emphasize how comfortable they are to wear all day. One five-star review noted that "they fit beautifully" and also added, "I've worn the first pair all day today and I hardly know I have them on, which in my unhappy history of trying to find the right underwear is extremely rare."
Time to stock up! Grab a four-pack of the comfortable Wirarpa High Waist Bamboo Underwear while they're still up to 35 percent off on Amazon.
