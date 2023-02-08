Lifestyle Fashion 9 Cute and Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Under $35 to Grab at Nordstrom Right Now Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, and more winter wardrobe staples By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Published on February 8, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Even though spring is on the horizon, the temperatures are still in winter mode across many parts of the country, meaning sweater weather is still among us. If you're tired of the same pullovers, turtlenecks, and cardigans you've been wearing for months and are looking to upgrade your lackluster apparel, you're in luck. Right now, you can get plenty of quality, budget-friendly winter finds at Nordstrom for under $35. We've rounded up nine of the best sweaters on sale at the retailer, including stylish mocknecks, flattering V-necks, and ultra-comfy crewnecks. Keep scrolling through to check out all of our sweater picks, and add the ones that catch your eye to your cart while they're on sale. Shop Under-$35 Sweaters at Nordstrom Open Edit Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $27.60–$31.05 (orig. $69) Halogen V-Neck Sweater, $17.97–$23.97 (orig. $59) BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $19.50 (orig. $39) Treasure & Bond Fair Isle Mock Neck Sweater, $31.97 (orig. $79) Billabong The Saturday Ribbed Stretch Cotton Sweater in Garnet, $24.98 (orig. $49.95) Open Edit Corset Detail Cotton Blend Sweater in Gray Heather, $27.97 (orig. $69) Open Edit Semisheer V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater, $13.45–$29.90 (orig. $29.90) BP. Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater, $23.40 (orig. $39) Treasure & Bond Marled Open Front Cotton Cardigan, $27.97 (orig. $69) Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours The Halogen V-Neck Sweater is on sale for up to a whopping 69 percent off the original price, which is one of the biggest discounts on the list. It comes in two colors — pink tulle and white — and has long sleeves, a deep V-neck, and knit ribbing. The day-to-night sweater is made of a blend of viscose and polyester and can easily be dressed up or down. If you want to spice up your look, opt for a leather blazer, a mini skirt, and a pair of Chelsea boots to add edge to your nighttime outfit. Shoppers recommend ordering a size down if you want a more fitted feel. One five-star reviewer called it a "comfortable, cute, casual sweater," and added, "The material is soft, the fit is good, and the lavender color is beautiful." Nordstrom Buy It! Halogen V-Neck Sweater in Pink Tulle, $17.97–$23.97 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com During the colder months, turtleneck sweaters keep you warm and snug, and this ribbed sweater is the perfect everyday option. It will mix and match fantastically with existing pieces in your wardrobe. Add a pair of tailored pants or a leather skirt for a polished look that's great to wear to the office. If you're looking for a more relaxed vibe, though, pair the sweater with your favorite leggings or jeans, or even a maxi skirt. "Beautiful sweater. I just love the color and style, looks great with casual jeans or [when you] dress up with pants," one happy customer wrote. The sweater typically costs $69, but right now, you can snap one up for as little as $28. Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $27.60–$31.05 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com No matter your personal style, there are so many affordable sweaters available at Nordstrom. But sizes are selling out, so be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP before the discounts disappear. Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Treasure & Bond Fair Isle Mock Neck Sweater, $31.97 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Corset Detail Cotton Blend Sweater in Gray Heather, $27.97 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Billabong The Saturday Ribbed Stretch Cotton Sweater in Garnet, $24.98 (orig. $49.95); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Semisheer V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater, $13.45–$29.90 (orig. $29.90); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater, $23.40 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Treasure & Bond Marled Open Front Cotton Cardigan in Tan Dale-White, $27.97 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com 