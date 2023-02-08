9 Cute and Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Under $35 to Grab at Nordstrom Right Now

Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, and more winter wardrobe staples

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Sweater Sale Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Even though spring is on the horizon, the temperatures are still in winter mode across many parts of the country, meaning sweater weather is still among us. If you're tired of the same pullovers, turtlenecks, and cardigans you've been wearing for months and are looking to upgrade your lackluster apparel, you're in luck. Right now, you can get plenty of quality, budget-friendly winter finds at Nordstrom for under $35.

We've rounded up nine of the best sweaters on sale at the retailer, including stylish mocknecks, flattering V-necks, and ultra-comfy crewnecks. Keep scrolling through to check out all of our sweater picks, and add the ones that catch your eye to your cart while they're on sale.

Shop Under-$35 Sweaters at Nordstrom

The Halogen V-Neck Sweater is on sale for up to a whopping 69 percent off the original price, which is one of the biggest discounts on the list. It comes in two colors — pink tulle and white — and has long sleeves, a deep V-neck, and knit ribbing.

The day-to-night sweater is made of a blend of viscose and polyester and can easily be dressed up or down. If you want to spice up your look, opt for a leather blazer, a mini skirt, and a pair of Chelsea boots to add edge to your nighttime outfit. Shoppers recommend ordering a size down if you want a more fitted feel. One five-star reviewer called it a "comfortable, cute, casual sweater," and added, "The material is soft, the fit is good, and the lavender color is beautiful."

HALOGEN V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen V-Neck Sweater in Pink Tulle, $17.97–$23.97 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

During the colder months, turtleneck sweaters keep you warm and snug, and this ribbed sweater is the perfect everyday option. It will mix and match fantastically with existing pieces in your wardrobe. Add a pair of tailored pants or a leather skirt for a polished look that's great to wear to the office. If you're looking for a more relaxed vibe, though, pair the sweater with your favorite leggings or jeans, or even a maxi skirt.

"Beautiful sweater. I just love the color and style, looks great with casual jeans or [when you] dress up with pants," one happy customer wrote. The sweater typically costs $69, but right now, you can snap one up for as little as $28.

OPEN EDIT Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $27.60–$31.05 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

No matter your personal style, there are so many affordable sweaters available at Nordstrom. But sizes are selling out, so be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP before the discounts disappear.

BP Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

TREASURE & BOND Fair Isle Mock Neck Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Fair Isle Mock Neck Sweater, $31.97 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

OPEN EDIT Corset Detail Cotton Blend Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Corset Detail Cotton Blend Sweater in Gray Heather, $27.97 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

BILLABONG Saturday Ribbed Stretch Cotton Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Billabong The Saturday Ribbed Stretch Cotton Sweater in Garnet, $24.98 (orig. $49.95); nordstrom.com

OPEN EDIT Semisheer V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Semisheer V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater, $13.45–$29.90 (orig. $29.90); nordstrom.com

BP Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater, $23.40 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

TREASURE & BOND Marled Open Front Cotton Cardigan
Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Marled Open Front Cotton Cardigan in Tan Dale-White, $27.97 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Spanx new launch
The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits
Labor Day Sales Roundup
126 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend
Laura Geller Foundation tout
The First Beauty Product to Be Recognized as Safe for Psoriasis Is a Foundation from This Oprah-Approved Brand
Related Articles
Spanx new launch
The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern wearing Veja sneakers
The Veja Sneakers Worn by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and More Are on Sale for Under $100
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of And Just Like That... / Strathberry
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her New Handbag Collaboration 'Can Go with Any Carrie Bradshaw Outfit'
Selena Gomez Champion Sweatshirt Tout
Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love
Kate Hudson Pajamas Tout
Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Causal Long Balloon Sleeve Shirt Smocked Cuffs Tout
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater tout
A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom activewear sale TOUT
Nike, Sweaty Betty, The North Face, and More Top Activewear Brands Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom
Hanes Sweatshirt Sale
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater Tout
Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon
Black-Owned Brands at Nordstrom
These Home, Beauty, and Fashion Finds from Black-Owned Brands at Nordstrom Are All $55 or Less
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed
Sarah Jessica Parker Pink Pants Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'
Jennifer Garner
Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller