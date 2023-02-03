Lifestyle Fashion Winter Coats Are Deeply Discounted Right Now — Here Are Some of the Best Deals Online Styles from Levi’s, Juicy Couture, and Amazon Essentials start at just $45 By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew It may feel counterintuitive to buy a new winter coat in the middle of the season, but it's actually a very savvy move. Stores are clearing out cold-weather clothes to make room for new spring items, and the sales that began after the holidays have reached their steepest discounts. That means you can get a really high-quality, warm winter coat to ride out the rest of this season and pull out for years to come — at a fraction of the retail price. Just about every style of outerwear is on sale, including polished wool coats and sporty puffer jackets. Due to the nature of inventory cleanout, sizes and color options may be limited, so don't wait to make a move on a great deal. Below are our top picks from Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, and Nordstrom that are discounted for up to 60 percent off. The Best Winter Coats on Sale Now Juicy Couture Teddy Trench Coat, $107.97 (orig. $215); nordstromrack.com Norma Kamali Hooded Sleeping Bag Car Coat, $240 (orig. $600); amazon.com Karl Lagerfeld Paris Double Breasted Long Coat, $199.99 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com Via Spiga Faux Fur Collar Coat, $189.90 (orig. $330); nordstrom.com Gihuo Cropped Puffer Jacket, $44.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com Amazon Essentials Faux Shearling Puffer, $48.90 (orig. $69.90); amazon.com Karen Kane Funnel Neck Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com Levi's Faux Shearling Trim Puffer Parka, $109.99 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Channel your inner Margot Tenenbaum in this long teddy coat from Juicy Couture, which is now 48 percent off. The length provides ample coverage, which is great if you live somewhere windy or especially frigid. And it's a nice break from the black puffer or navy wool coat you may already own. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Juicy Couture Teddy Trench Coat, $107.97 (orig. $215); nordstromrack.com Norma Kamali is known for its Sleeping Bag Coats, which it's been making since 1973. This coat uses the NASA method for warmth, keeping wearers ultra cozy while a self tie belt adds definition at the waist. Amazon Buy It! Norma Kamali Hooded Sleeping Bag Car Coat, $240 (orig. $600); amazon.com For a timeless wool coat, consider this style from Karl Lagerfeld Paris. It has a classic double-breasted closure with notched lapels and hits mid-calf, offering plenty of coverage in the cold. It comes in two neutral colors (black and white) and in sizes XS to XL. It's 49 percent off at Nordstrom, coming in at $200. Nordstrom Buy It! Karl Lagerfeld Paris Double Breasted Long Coat, $199.99 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com Keep scrolling to see more winter coats on sale. Nordstrom Buy It! Via Spiga Faux Fur Collar Coat, $189.90 (orig. $330); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Puffer Jacket in Black, $44.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Faux Shearling Puffer, $48.90 (orig. $69.90); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Karen Kane Funnel Neck Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Levi's Faux Shearling Trim Puffer Parka, $109.99 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Wayfair's Enormous Furniture Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 70% Off, but Only for a Limited Time Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum and Mop a 'Time Saver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon Right Now This Mattress Topper Feels 'Like Snuggling Into a Cloud,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale