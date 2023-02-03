Winter Coats Are Deeply Discounted Right Now — Here Are Some of the Best Deals Online

It may feel counterintuitive to buy a new winter coat in the middle of the season, but it's actually a very savvy move.

Stores are clearing out cold-weather clothes to make room for new spring items, and the sales that began after the holidays have reached their steepest discounts. That means you can get a really high-quality, warm winter coat to ride out the rest of this season and pull out for years to come — at a fraction of the retail price.

Just about every style of outerwear is on sale, including polished wool coats and sporty puffer jackets. Due to the nature of inventory cleanout, sizes and color options may be limited, so don't wait to make a move on a great deal. Below are our top picks from Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, and Nordstrom that are discounted for up to 60 percent off.

The Best Winter Coats on Sale Now

Juicy Couture Teddy Trench Coat, $107.97 (orig. $215); nordstromrack.com

Norma Kamali Hooded Sleeping Bag Car Coat, $240 (orig. $600); amazon.com

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Double Breasted Long Coat, $199.99 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com

Via Spiga Faux Fur Collar Coat, $189.90 (orig. $330); nordstrom.com

Gihuo Cropped Puffer Jacket, $44.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Faux Shearling Puffer, $48.90 (orig. $69.90); amazon.com

Karen Kane Funnel Neck Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com

Levi's Faux Shearling Trim Puffer Parka, $109.99 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com

Channel your inner Margot Tenenbaum in this long teddy coat from Juicy Couture, which is now 48 percent off. The length provides ample coverage, which is great if you live somewhere windy or especially frigid. And it's a nice break from the black puffer or navy wool coat you may already own.

Norma Kamali is known for its Sleeping Bag Coats, which it's been making since 1973. This coat uses the NASA method for warmth, keeping wearers ultra cozy while a self tie belt adds definition at the waist.

For a timeless wool coat, consider this style from Karl Lagerfeld Paris. It has a classic double-breasted closure with notched lapels and hits mid-calf, offering plenty of coverage in the cold. It comes in two neutral colors (black and white) and in sizes XS to XL. It's 49 percent off at Nordstrom, coming in at $200.

Keep scrolling to see more winter coats on sale.

