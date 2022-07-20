Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22
There really is nothing worse than dealing with chafing as a result of your shorts ride up as you're walking on a hot day. Yeah, super uncomfortable.
But Amazon shoppers believe they've found a solution — as in these shorts do not lead to chafing or ride up at all, according to reviews. And they're just $22, too.
The Willit Women's Active Running Shorts feature a flatlock stitching design that specifically works to reduce chafing and increase comfort. And combined with a nylon and spandex blend fabric that's cooling and breathable as it works to wick away moisture, these breezy shorts will keep you comfortable, no matter how high the temperature gets.
Buy It! Willit Women's Running Shorts in Black, $21.99; amazon.com
Whether you're jogging around your neighborhood, lounging around the house, or running errands, these versatile shorts will keep you supported, too. The four-way stretch fabric helps move with you, and the wide waistband and adjustable drawstring help keep these shorts in place at your hips. The shorts even have pockets to hold small items like keys, coins, and cellphones, which is a huge bonus. It's no wonder why runners and those who practice yoga love to wear them while working out.
The running shorts are climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect trending products and what shoppers are buying in real-time, and reviewers simply can't stop raving about how "incredibly comfortable" they are.
"You can't beat the price for such a flattering short," said one shopper, who compared the quality to that of Lululemon shorts.
Another five-star reviewer shared that the shorts' "buttery soft" material convinced them to buy multiple pairs, while an additional shopper simply said: "These shorts feel like heaven."The shorts go for $22 or $23, depending on the color — and they come in a range of shades too, including classics like black and white, and more vibrant hues like blue or pink. Add the comfy running shorts to your cart now.
Buy It! Willit Women's Running Shorts in Bordeaux, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Willit Women's Running Shorts in Heather Blue, $22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Willit Women's Running Shorts in Olive Green, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Willit Women's Running Shorts in Heather White, $22.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22
- PEOPLE'S Products Worth the Hype in 2022
- Anthropologie Marked Down Tons of Vacation-Ready Dresses and Sandals Just in Time for Your Next Getaway
- This Convertible Tote That Turns Into a Backpack and 'Fits So Much Stuff' Is Under $45 at Amazon