Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22

Whether you're jogging around your neighborhood, lounging around the house, or running errands, these versatile shorts will keep you supported, too. The four-way stretch fabric helps move with you, and the wide waistband and adjustable drawstring help keep these shorts in place at your hips. The shorts even have pockets to hold small items like keys, coins, and cellphones, which is a huge bonus. It's no wonder why runners and those who practice yoga love to wear them while working out.