Amazon Shoppers Have Finally Found the Perfect Basic Tee — and It's Only $18
No wardrobe is complete without a basic, everyday T-shirt. Not only does it make a comfy option for lounging around, but it can also be used for layering under your favorite jackets and cardigans. Plus, it pairs well with just about everything. If you haven't found your basic tee soulmate yet, there's one that's being called the ″perfect basic everyday T-shirt″ by Amazon shoppers: The Wiholl Striped Short Sleeve Shirt.
Boasting a classic scoop neck and a cute pocket detailing, the Amazon-favorite T-shirt is made from a lightweight fabric blend and offers a relaxed-yet-flattering fit, according to reviewers. It's available in 14 different color varieties, some of which feature a fine striped print, and sizes range from small to double extra-large.
When describing the quality of the shirt, Amazon shoppers were impressed by its softness, opaqueness, and durability, especially after putting it in the wash. Many were also excited to report that the T-shirt's neckline showed the perfect amount of skin without revealing their bra straps. For some, the length, which is slightly longer than most and doesn't feel clingy, is what makes it the best basic T-shirt they've found.
"These T-shirts are great," raved one reviewer. "I've looked everywhere and had such a difficult time finding T-shirts I like. They're either too short, wrong material, or completely unflattering. I have a long torso and these are just the right length. The material is soft and flattering. I'll take one in every color!"
Another wrote, "I've ordered a lot of T-shirts from Amazon and have not loved any until this one. Perfect weight, not too thin, doesn't cling to you, not right but not boxy, soft material, washes well. Ordering a few more."
Speaking for its versatility, one customer added, "I can wear it to the gym or wear it on a day out. It fits great."
Grab the Wiholl Striped Short Sleeve Shirt on Amazon today and see what all of the hype is about. And if you're a fan of long-sleeved shirts, make sure to add the Wiholl Long-Sleeved Scoopneck Shirt to your cart, too.