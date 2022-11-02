5 Wide-Calf Boots Under $200 That Fit Like a Dream and Look Good, Too

Discover elegant heeled boots, waterproof rain boots, and more

Wide-Calf Boots
Photo: Zappos

It's that time of year again: boot season.

As exciting as it is to envision cute new outfits paired with illustrious tall boots, anyone blessed with more athletic legs knows the struggle is all too real when it comes to finding a pretty pair that actually fit. The truth is, most knee-high boots on the market are designed for only a fraction of the population, which leaves the rest of us in a state of utter frustration every fall.

If you've ever eyed a pair of gorgeous knee-high boots only to find they were nowhere near zipping over your curvaceous calves, we're here to help. In an effort to ease any fears of finding tall boots that actually fit wide calves, we searched high and low to find several styles that deliver all of that and more.

Keep scrolling to shop five pairs of (really) cute wide-calf boots under $200 for various occasions.

Best for a Fancy Night Out

I took this pretty pair for a test run myself, and loved everything about them. Franco Sarto's Koko Wide-Calf Boots are absolutely stunning with dresses, skirts, and leggings alike for an elevated look without the discomfort typically associated with heeled tall boots. Available in black and tan, this elegant style inspired compliments from admiring onlookers and the welcome boost of height didn't hurt either. Grab a pair now before the holiday season hits.

Wide-Calf Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Franco Sarto Koko Wide-Calf Boots, $186.20 (orig. $190); zappos.com

Best Boots for Everyday Comfort

If you've been on the hunt for classic everyday boots without all of the frills, this pair from Easy Spirit is for you. It features a clean, rounded-toe design with one simple buckle and a cushy foam footbed for all-day comfort. One reviewer said this style is "perfect" and "very comfortable." Boasting a stellar five-star rating on Zappos, this appealing option is already a winner in our book.

Wide-Calf Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Easy Spirit Chaza Wide-Calf Boots, $189; zappos.com

Best for Trendy Outfits

For anyone looking for a cool pair of cowboy-inspired boots, the Ronson Wide-Calf Boot by Zodiac is where it's at. This trendy style comes in both black and tan shades and is selling out (very) quickly for good reason. Featuring a fashionable zip-on design, these hit just above the knee and are also incredibly comfortable. We spotted them on major sale on Zappos (if you happen to be a size 7 and are in the market for a black pair), or browse DSW for more inventory.

Wide-Calf Boots
DSW

Buy It! Zodiac Ronson Black Wide-Calf Boots, $60.43–168.99; zappos.com and dsw.com

Wide-Calf Boots
DSW

Buy It! Zodiac Ronson Dark Brown Wide-Calf Boots, $159; zappos.com

Best for Daytime Outings

For a wise buy, check out the Naturalizer Rena Wide-Calf Boots, which are currently on sale and available in several colors including rich cognac, deep chocolate brown, and classic black, too. Naturalizer is known for its supportive foot contour technology, and this option even comes in both medium and wide widths. The wraparound detail and sleek buckle add extra style points.

Wide-Calf Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Naturalizer Rena Wide-Calf Boots, $168.59 (orig. $250); zappos.com

Best for Inclement Weather

Rain and snow days are synonymous with Hunter boots, and the iconic brand has a sleek wide-calf option in a matte black that goes with everything. This sturdy style is fully waterproof with a cushioned footbed, so you can brave the elements without any worries. Since the pull-on design is made entirely of vulcanized natural rubber, we should caution you that these boots aren't the most forgiving, so you'll want to wear a sleek legging or skinny jean with them.

Wide-Calf Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Hunter Original Matte Wide-Calf Rain Boots, $184.95; zappos.com

