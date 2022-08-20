Even Birkenstock Fans Are Trying Out This Similar Supportive Sandal That's Now Only $15

They provide support and comfort thanks to contoured footbeds

By Taylor Jean Stephan
Published on August 20, 2022 07:00 AM

Everyone has a favorite pair of summer sandals, but finding good ones that are actually comfortable can be a daunting task. Lucky for you, we've found a pair that fit the bill — and there's a deal on them that's so good, you won't be able to pass it up.

Amazon has tons of affordable sandals to choose from, but shoppers say the White Mountain Hayleigh sandals reign supreme. The cork slip-ons are currently 70 percent off, plus you can get an additional discount when you check the coupon below the sale price. Translation: You'll be taking these stylish criss-cross sandals home for as little as $15 — but you have to act fast.

Just because they're so steeply discounted doesn't mean they lack in quality. The slip-on style features adjustable braided leather straps and a faux cork contoured footbed with anatomically shaped insoles that provide comfort and support for all-day wear. In fact, many shoppers have likened them to Birkenstocks, which typically go for around $150.

One reviewer said, "They have great arch support, the leather seems to be of good quality, and they stay securely on my feet," adding that they "have a Birkenstock type vibe to them." Another person said they usually opt for name-brand sandals, but noted that "these are very comparable."

And the praise doesn't stop there: The criss-cross sandals have more than 2,000 five-star ratings, because they're easy to clean and so versatile. "They look great with shorts or a sundress," one reviewer raved. "I wear them to work often, and I always receive compliments."

People are wearing them to the beach and even to dress up outfits. With four easy-to-style colors — black, brown, white, and red — to choose from, you can mix and match with all your go-to summer looks.

One thing's for certain: This deal won't last long, so be sure to snag a pair (or two) while you can!

