Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Cute and Comfortable' Butt-Lifting Tennis Skirt
It's the summer of the tennis skirt, at least according to TikTok. An item once reserved for wearing on the court, the tennis skirt has made its way into mainstream fashion, appearing as a sporty but stylish replacement for your usual skirt. If you've yet to try the style for yourself, a popular "absofreakinglutely cute" Amazon option may be the perfect starting point.
Take a scroll through Amazon and you'll find no shortage of sporty skirt options. Finding your perfect fit all comes down to personal preference, and according to multiple Amazon reviewers, the Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt is the ultimate blend of comfort, fit, and design.
Buy It! Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt, $20.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Available in 15 colorful options, including a light bubblegum pink and basic black, the Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt has earned high praise among shoppers. What makes this particular option so special? Well, according to one reviewer, it's all about the fit. "This skirt is so cute and so flattering. The high waist, the pleated style in the back, pockets...this skirt has it all."
Along with the always welcome addition of pockets (three in total) the skirt has the added protection of inner shorts. As one customer put it, "Even though I didn't wear it to play tennis/sports in, I feel it is much more comfortable than the other skirts. The material on the under shorts is soft and stretchy and does not roll up. I'm able to move smoothly."
If you're still on the fence about spending the summer in celebrity-approved tennis skirts, this particular style also comes with one major benefit. "The folds in the back makes it very flirty and gives me a butt," one shopper wrote. Another customer even reported feeling like they had a "JLO booty," writing that it "gives me the illusion of a perky booty I once had."
Put your spin on summer's biggest fashion trend and pick up a Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt from Amazon.