Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say This Highly Rated Puffer Coat Keeps Them Warm Even in the Single Digits, and It's on Sale Add it to your cart for $79 with Amazon's coupon Published on December 27, 2022 07:00 AM Photo: Amazon Puffy jackets are picking up in popularity this season, with celebs like Hailey Bieber fueling the trend. But instead of spending hundreds of dollars on one at the department store (or thousands, in the case of the model), follow suit with the throngs of Amazon shoppers who are securing their winter gear online. The WenVen Puffer Coat is a comfortable option that has a removable faux fur hood and functional pockets that'll shield your ears and hands from the wind, respectively. It's available in 14 colors and can be ordered in sizes ranging from S–4XL. And despite the thick synthetic insulation that traps body heat to keep you extra warm, even in the dead of winter, the outer shell is sleek and stylish. Plus, the long silhouette provides warmth for most of your legs, too, making it great for those who commute on foot. "I could walk for blocks when it was zero degrees and be just fine," one reviewer attested. Right now, it's on sale for just $79 when you apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart. Amazon Buy It! WenVen Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Removable Hood in Gray, $78.84 with coupon (orig. $95.99); amazon.com If you're worried about the perfect fit, take advantage of the Try Before You Buy Program, available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. You can order the coat in several colors and sizes and take seven days to make your decision. Then send back whatever doesn't work out for free — you only pay for what you keep. Amazon reviewers have plenty of praise for this puffer. One shopper, who said they don't typically shop for coats online, wrote that they are "so glad" they picked this one, describing it as "super comfy and warm." Another five-star reviewer loved that the "high collar eliminates the need for a scarf" and added that it's "extremely warm." Add this Amazon puffer coat with over 3,600 five-star ratings to your cart before sizes and colors sell out. As temperatures continue to drop, coats like this will be in high demand. Amazon Buy It! WenVen Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Removable Hood in Khaki, $78.84 with coupon (orig. $95.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! WenVen Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Removable Hood in Black, $78.84–$83.99 with coupon (orig. $95.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! WenVen Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Removable Hood in Army Green, $78.84 with coupon (orig. $95.99); amazon.com