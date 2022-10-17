Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on October 17, 2022 10:00 PM

Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Photo: Amazon

Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.

Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.

Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com

And it's easy to see why: Designed with comfort in mind, the soft heathered top has a slightly oversized fit, so it won't cling to you. But it's not baggy, either, thanks in part to side slits and a high-low design. The longer back makes it easy to wear with leggings, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands. But the versatile top would also look cute with jeans and boots.

When the weather gets colder, you can wear the tunic as a base layer. Just throw on warm outerwear (celebs are loving fleece jackets at the moment) and comfortable boots for a cozy outfit you can wear through winter.

Available in sizes up to 3XL, the shirt comes in 38 colors, including fall hues of dark green, burgundy, and brown. There are also fun options with different colors, like this gray one with a blue neckline, cuffs, and hem. You can also take your pick from color block styles. Pricing varies by the color you opt for, but most of the options are $26 as of this writing.

Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com

More than 3,200 customers have given the shirt a five-star rating, calling it "flattering" and "cute" in reviews. Many appreciate how "cozy" it feels, with one saying it's "great for fall." Another reviewer wrote, "This shirt is so soft and comfortable!" and added that they plan on ordering more.

Others love the "perfect fit" and "lovely" colors of the top. And a final reviewer raved that it's "more comfortable [than] a sweatshirt but looks classier!"

Ready to add this closet staple to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top!

Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com

Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com

