This Lightweight Sweater 'Feels as Soft as Cashmere,' According to Amazon Shoppers — but It's Only $27
Most people are familiar with the all-too-uncomfortable feeling of getting bundled up in warm clothing and outerwear to brave the winter temps, only to overheat immediately once they step foot indoors. The key to avoiding this problem comes down to layering with more lightweight pieces. And if you're shopping for a stylish sweater that's breathable enough to layer under other items in your cold-weather ensemble, this $27 tunic sweater has some Amazon shoppers calling it "the most comfortable piece of clothing" they own.
Designed to be a cross between a sweater and sweatshirt, the Weeso crewneck tunic has a roomy, oversized fit and split hems on each side. It's made from a knit yarn-like material that reviewers say is "so darn soft" and feels "lightweight but warm," and the top is versatile enough to be dressed up with jeans and booties or dressed down with leggings and sneakers.
"Great fit and comfortable to wear all day around the house and running errands," a shopper said. "Nice enough to wear for a coffee or lunch date with friends. I have three in different colors and wear them constantly with leggings or jeans."
Available in sizes small to XXL, the tunic comes in 23 styles, including solid colors, colorblocked options, and a few with v-neck cuts. The brand also has a handy size chart on the Amazon product page, so you can ensure you're choosing the right one. Plus, the care instructions are simple: Pop it in the washer on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low, or consider using a mesh laundry bag to preserve its wear (which is recommended by Weeso).
Another reviewer said the material "feels as soft as cashmere," while a third said: "This shirt is very soft and cozy, just perfect for cold weather. Everything about it is as described and it's of good quality."
While most colorways won't arrive before the holidays, you can rest assured that the tunic will become a mainstay in your wardrobe thanks to its simple, versatile style and cashmere-like comfort.