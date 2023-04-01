Amazon Has a Hidden Section Devoted to Wedding Guest Outfits, and Styles Start at $12

Including dresses, shoes, bags, and menswear

By
Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure.

Published on April 1, 2023 08:00 AM

wedding guest outfits roundup TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

We're in the early days of spring, but there's another season you'll need to be prepared for: wedding season. If that thought fills you with dread because you don't have a thing to wear, rest easy.

Amazon has an under-the-radar section devoted entirely to helping you take home the best-dressed guest award. Here, you'll find plenty of wedding guest picks that include dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, three-piece suits for men, and more.

We combed through the selections and found the best can't-miss deals to help you find the perfect 'fit for all upcoming spring and summer weddings. And prices start at just $12.

Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon

Got a wedding to attend at a location you know is going to be, well, hot? Grab this short sleeve, v-neck dress in one (or more!) of 33 colors and prints. It's made from a polyester and cotton blend, so it's breathable, and one shopper called it "fun and flirty," so it's a solid choice for casual weddings.

Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress V Neck Casual Short Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Relipop Short Sleeve Dress, $27.99; amazon.com

Slip dresses are always a go-to in the warmer months, and this V-neck midi slip dress is going to be your go-to for weddings and chic summer events. It's available in 25 colors and prints, including classic blue, hot pink, and a grape juice hue, and it's on sale for under $40 right now, so you may as well treat yourself to multiples.

One reviewer shared that they "have purchased three of these slip dresses" that they called "very flattering." They added, "[It's] body skimming, but not tight… Looks great with a sweater."

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $37.88 (orig. $54.90); amazon.com

Wedding Guest Accessories at Amazon

No wedding guest look is complete without accessories and a bag that is roomy enough to hold the necessities, without distracting from the rest of the outfit, can be a challenge to find. JW Pei bags have been seen on the arms of plenty of celebrities, and the brand is known for its small bags that manage to fit a lot inside.

Take this shoulder bag that is made from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles and has a detachable strap. One reviewer said it "looks like a designer bag," while another said they "received a lot of compliments" each time they wear it. The bag is just right for stashing the essentials on an evening out.

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $89.99; amazon.com

As for this pair of Ray-Bans, they'll go with any wedding guest look you can dream up. They come in 31 colors, from classic black to rainbow-mirrored lenses for extra cool vibes. Shoppers love them too, as seen by the more than 8,700 perfect ratings.

Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163; amazon.com

Wedding Menswear at Amazon

Don't worry, Amazon's new section includes fashionable choices to help men look their best, too. For under $85, there's a sleek three-piece suit in a whopping 23 different color choices. The poly-blend set includes pants, a blazer, a vest, and a "bonus" tie the brand chooses." The suit is a fantastic fit, wonderful feel, and looks expensive," an enthused shopper shared.

YND Men's Slim Fit 2 Button 3 Piece Suit Set, Solid Blazer Jacket Vest Pants & Tie
Amazon

Buy It! YND 3-Piece Suit Set, $83.85; amazon.com

If your go-to belt for special occasions has seen better days, then you'll want to check out this classic leather belt before you RSVP to the next wedding. Choose from six classic hues like black, brown, and even white in genuine leather material. One satisfied shopper said the belt holds up to "a lot of wear and tear," so you know you'll have it for many wedding seasons to come.

Gelante Men's Classic Dress Leather Belt
Amazon

Buy It! Gelante Classic Leather Belt, $14.50; amazon.com

With this Amazon section dedicated to wedding guest looks, you'll be stocked with plenty of outfits for all. upcoming nuptials. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Print Boho Dress Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Ruffle Belted A-Line Flowy Maxi Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Boho Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
Amazon

Buy It! DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress, $55.99; amazon.com

Bmadge Gold Geometric Earrings Exaggerated Statement Earrings Punk Stylish Sectored Twisted Earring Jewelry for Women and Girls (Sectored)
Amazon

Buy It! Bmadge Geometric Statement Earrings, $11.99; amazon.com

Steve Madden Women's Heeled Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Steve Madden Heeled Sandal, $54.99-$133.97; amazon.com

Cubavera Men's 100% Linen Four-Pocket Long Sleeve Button Down Guayabera Shirt (Size Small-5x Big & Tall)
Amazon

Buy It! Cubavera Linen Button-Down Shirt, $64.40 with coupon (orig. $81.99); amazon.com

DAZI Men's Skinny Tie Floral Print Cotton Necktie, Great for Weddings, Groom, Groomsmen, Missions, Dances, Gifts.
Amazon

Buy It! Dazi Skinny Flor Necktie, $32; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

