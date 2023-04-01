Amazon Has a Hidden Section Devoted to Wedding Guest Outfits, and Styles Start at $12

We're in the early days of spring, but there's another season you'll need to be prepared for: wedding season. If that thought fills you with dread because you don't have a thing to wear, rest easy.



Amazon has an under-the-radar section devoted entirely to helping you take home the best-dressed guest award. Here, you'll find plenty of wedding guest picks that include dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, three-piece suits for men, and more.



We combed through the selections and found the best can't-miss deals to help you find the perfect 'fit for all upcoming spring and summer weddings. And prices start at just $12.

Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon

Got a wedding to attend at a location you know is going to be, well, hot? Grab this short sleeve, v-neck dress in one (or more!) of 33 colors and prints. It's made from a polyester and cotton blend, so it's breathable, and one shopper called it "fun and flirty," so it's a solid choice for casual weddings.

Buy It! Relipop Short Sleeve Dress, $27.99; amazon.com

Slip dresses are always a go-to in the warmer months, and this V-neck midi slip dress is going to be your go-to for weddings and chic summer events. It's available in 25 colors and prints, including classic blue, hot pink, and a grape juice hue, and it's on sale for under $40 right now, so you may as well treat yourself to multiples.

One reviewer shared that they "have purchased three of these slip dresses" that they called "very flattering." They added, "[It's] body skimming, but not tight… Looks great with a sweater."

Buy It! The Drop V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $37.88 (orig. $54.90); amazon.com

Wedding Guest Accessories at Amazon

No wedding guest look is complete without accessories and a bag that is roomy enough to hold the necessities, without distracting from the rest of the outfit, can be a challenge to find. JW Pei bags have been seen on the arms of plenty of celebrities, and the brand is known for its small bags that manage to fit a lot inside.



Take this shoulder bag that is made from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles and has a detachable strap. One reviewer said it "looks like a designer bag," while another said they "received a lot of compliments" each time they wear it. The bag is just right for stashing the essentials on an evening out.

Buy It! JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $89.99; amazon.com

As for this pair of Ray-Bans, they'll go with any wedding guest look you can dream up. They come in 31 colors, from classic black to rainbow-mirrored lenses for extra cool vibes. Shoppers love them too, as seen by the more than 8,700 perfect ratings.

Buy It! Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163; amazon.com

Wedding Menswear at Amazon

Don't worry, Amazon's new section includes fashionable choices to help men look their best, too. For under $85, there's a sleek three-piece suit in a whopping 23 different color choices. The poly-blend set includes pants, a blazer, a vest, and a "bonus" tie the brand chooses." The suit is a fantastic fit, wonderful feel, and looks expensive," an enthused shopper shared.

Buy It! YND 3-Piece Suit Set, $83.85; amazon.com

If your go-to belt for special occasions has seen better days, then you'll want to check out this classic leather belt before you RSVP to the next wedding. Choose from six classic hues like black, brown, and even white in genuine leather material. One satisfied shopper said the belt holds up to "a lot of wear and tear," so you know you'll have it for many wedding seasons to come.

Buy It! Gelante Classic Leather Belt, $14.50; amazon.com

With this Amazon section dedicated to wedding guest looks, you'll be stocked with plenty of outfits for all. upcoming nuptials. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Buy It! Prettygarden Boho Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Buy It! DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress, $55.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Bmadge Geometric Statement Earrings, $11.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Heeled Sandal, $54.99-$133.97; amazon.com

Buy It! Cubavera Linen Button-Down Shirt, $64.40 with coupon (orig. $81.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dazi Skinny Flor Necktie, $32; amazon.com

