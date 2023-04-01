Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Has a Hidden Section Devoted to Wedding Guest Outfits, and Styles Start at $12 Including dresses, shoes, bags, and menswear By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington We're in the early days of spring, but there's another season you'll need to be prepared for: wedding season. If that thought fills you with dread because you don't have a thing to wear, rest easy.Amazon has an under-the-radar section devoted entirely to helping you take home the best-dressed guest award. Here, you'll find plenty of wedding guest picks that include dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, three-piece suits for men, and more.We combed through the selections and found the best can't-miss deals to help you find the perfect 'fit for all upcoming spring and summer weddings. And prices start at just $12. Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon Relipop Short Sleeve Dress, $27.99 The Drop V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $24.64–$54.90 Prettygarden Boho Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $55.99) DKNY Faux Wrap Dress, $55.99 Anrabess Sleeveless Sundress, $32.99 (orig. $38.99) Prettygarden Casual Smocked Dress, $39.99 Got a wedding to attend at a location you know is going to be, well, hot? Grab this short sleeve, v-neck dress in one (or more!) of 33 colors and prints. It's made from a polyester and cotton blend, so it's breathable, and one shopper called it "fun and flirty," so it's a solid choice for casual weddings. Amazon Buy It! Relipop Short Sleeve Dress, $27.99; amazon.com Slip dresses are always a go-to in the warmer months, and this V-neck midi slip dress is going to be your go-to for weddings and chic summer events. It's available in 25 colors and prints, including classic blue, hot pink, and a grape juice hue, and it's on sale for under $40 right now, so you may as well treat yourself to multiples. One reviewer shared that they "have purchased three of these slip dresses" that they called "very flattering." They added, "[It's] body skimming, but not tight… Looks great with a sweater." Amazon Buy It! The Drop V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $37.88 (orig. $54.90); amazon.com These 6 Spring Dresses Are Trending at Amazon — and They're All Under $50 Wedding Guest Accessories at Amazon JW Pei Mila Shoulder Bag, $79.99 JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $89.99 Bmadge Geometric Statement Earrings, $11.99 Steve Madden Heeled Sandal, $58.47–$62.97 (orig. $89.95) Camssoo Chunky Block Sandals, $39.99 Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163 No wedding guest look is complete without accessories and a bag that is roomy enough to hold the necessities, without distracting from the rest of the outfit, can be a challenge to find. JW Pei bags have been seen on the arms of plenty of celebrities, and the brand is known for its small bags that manage to fit a lot inside.Take this shoulder bag that is made from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles and has a detachable strap. One reviewer said it "looks like a designer bag," while another said they "received a lot of compliments" each time they wear it. The bag is just right for stashing the essentials on an evening out. Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $89.99; amazon.com As for this pair of Ray-Bans, they'll go with any wedding guest look you can dream up. They come in 31 colors, from classic black to rainbow-mirrored lenses for extra cool vibes. Shoppers love them too, as seen by the more than 8,700 perfect ratings. Amazon Buy It! Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163; amazon.com Wedding Menswear at Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Chino Pant, $26.20 Clarks Tilden Cap Oxford, $52.54–$78.94 (orig. $90) YND 3-Piece Suit Set, $83.85 Gelante Classic Leather Belt, $14.50 Cubavera Linen Button-Down Shirt, $64.40 with coupon (orig. $81.99) Dazi Skinny Flor Necktie, $32 Don't worry, Amazon's new section includes fashionable choices to help men look their best, too. For under $85, there's a sleek three-piece suit in a whopping 23 different color choices. The poly-blend set includes pants, a blazer, a vest, and a "bonus" tie the brand chooses." The suit is a fantastic fit, wonderful feel, and looks expensive," an enthused shopper shared. Amazon Buy It! YND 3-Piece Suit Set, $83.85; amazon.com The 15 Best Deals We Found on Trending Home, Fashion, and Beauty Items at Amazon This Month If your go-to belt for special occasions has seen better days, then you'll want to check out this classic leather belt before you RSVP to the next wedding. Choose from six classic hues like black, brown, and even white in genuine leather material. One satisfied shopper said the belt holds up to "a lot of wear and tear," so you know you'll have it for many wedding seasons to come. Amazon Buy It! Gelante Classic Leather Belt, $14.50; amazon.com With this Amazon section dedicated to wedding guest looks, you'll be stocked with plenty of outfits for all. upcoming nuptials. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Boho Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress, $55.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bmadge Geometric Statement Earrings, $11.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Steve Madden Heeled Sandal, $54.99-$133.97; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cubavera Linen Button-Down Shirt, $64.40 with coupon (orig. $81.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dazi Skinny Flor Necktie, $32; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 12 Spring Finds from Wayfair's Five Days of Deals Sale You Need to Buy Before It's Over Jennifer Aniston's Hack for Better Sleep Is as Little as $21 on Amazon The Nordstrom Spring Sale's 39 Best Deals, from Soft Leggings to Everyday Bags — Up to 60% Off