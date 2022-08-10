People.com Lifestyle Fashion These 7 On-Sale Dresses at Nordstrom Rack Will Get You Through the End of Wedding Season Shop silky midis and flowy maxis for up to 68 percent off By Claudia Fisher Published on August 10, 2022 03:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Rack As late summer turns to early fall and spending time outside becomes not just bearable but actually enjoyable, your social calendar is probably filling up. Spring through early fall is typically peak wedding season, so you're entering the final stretch of your guest obligations — and you're probably nearing the end of your outfit options, too. Nordstrom Rack has one of the most expansive collections of designer clothes you can get for less, which is an especially good thing when you want to look dressed up while avoiding dressed-up price tags. To adhere to the preferred dress code at upcoming formal, cocktail, or backyard wedding parties, you can hit up the discount department store for everything from silky midis to billowing maxis for up to 68 percent off. Adding convenience to affordability, the store created the Wedding Shop and filled it with over 1,300 items, including heels, shapewear, pajamas, and dresses, of course. To help you find your next wedding season wardrobe addition, we've handpicked the very best dress deals to shop from this section and detailed them below — but feel free to add some shoes and accessories onto your order while they're marked down, too. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Check out our seven favorite looks — all on sale for as little as $36.97 — or click over to see Nordstrom Rack's entire Wedding Shop curation for even more inspiration. Keep in mind, many of these dresses are available in several colors, so you'll want to click on the styles you love to see all your options.And don't worry about what to do if you don't love your purchase in person as much as you thought you would: You have 45 days from the ship date to make returns to Nordstrom Rack. Love by Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress Nordstrom Rack This versatile maxi comes in eight colors and is almost half-off right now. Shoppers say the dress "flows beautifully" in person and "seems way more expensive than it is." Buy It! $49.97 (orig. $96); nordstromrack.com Bebe Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress Nordstrom Rack Shop this glossy midi in four colors while it's an impressive 63 percent off. You can dress the style down with sneakers and a jean jacket when wedding season is over. Buy It! $39.97 (orig $109); nordstromrack.com Love by Design Ballerina Clip Dot Tiered Midi Dress Nordstrom Rack Get in on the season's big neon and ruffle trends with this pick, which you can also grab in pink, white, black, and blue for up to 59 percent less than usual. Buy It! $36.97–$44.97 (orig. $92); nordstromrack.com Dress the Population Sequin Sleeveless Dress Nordstrom Rack This sequined dress will get you through many day and night events to come, and it's marked down by 55 percent. An added bonus? It's machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about frequent dry cleaning charges. Buy It! $109.97 (orig. $248); nordstromrack.com Alexia Admor Frankie Cowl Neck Slit Dress Nordstrom Rack Upgrade your go-to LBD with this slinky midi for 68 percent off. It also comes in hot pink, if you're celebrating Barbiecore this season. Buy It! $69.97 (orig. $225); nordstromrack.com Calvin Klein Split V A-Line Nordstrom Rack You can get this classic A-line silhouette from Calvin Klein for 58 percent off in four easy-to-match, cool-weather tones right now. Buy It! $54.99 (orig. $134); nordstromrack.com Donna Morgan Floral Short Sleeve O-Ring Maxi Dress Nordstrom Rack This pretty piece will transition you seamlessly from summer to fall with its darker-hued floral patterns. Choose from three color themes while it's 60 percent cheaper. Buy It! $49.99 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.