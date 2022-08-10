These 7 On-Sale Dresses at Nordstrom Rack Will Get You Through the End of Wedding Season

As late summer turns to early fall and spending time outside becomes not just bearable but actually enjoyable, your social calendar is probably filling up. Spring through early fall is typically peak wedding season, so you're entering the final stretch of your guest obligations — and you're probably nearing the end of your outfit options, too.

Nordstrom Rack has one of the most expansive collections of designer clothes you can get for less, which is an especially good thing when you want to look dressed up while avoiding dressed-up price tags. To adhere to the preferred dress code at upcoming formal, cocktail, or backyard wedding parties, you can hit up the discount department store for everything from silky midis to billowing maxis for up to 68 percent off.

Adding convenience to affordability, the store created the Wedding Shop and filled it with over 1,300 items, including heels, shapewear, pajamas, and dresses, of course. To help you find your next wedding season wardrobe addition, we've handpicked the very best dress deals to shop from this section and detailed them below — but feel free to add some shoes and accessories onto your order while they're marked down, too.

Check out our seven favorite looks — all on sale for as little as $36.97 — or click over to see Nordstrom Rack's entire Wedding Shop curation for even more inspiration. Keep in mind, many of these dresses are available in several colors, so you'll want to click on the styles you love to see all your options.And don't worry about what to do if you don't love your purchase in person as much as you thought you would: You have 45 days from the ship date to make returns to Nordstrom Rack.

Love by Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

This versatile maxi comes in eight colors and is almost half-off right now. Shoppers say the dress "flows beautifully" in person and "seems way more expensive than it is."

Buy It! $49.97 (orig. $96); nordstromrack.com

Bebe Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

Shop this glossy midi in four colors while it's an impressive 63 percent off. You can dress the style down with sneakers and a jean jacket when wedding season is over.

Buy It! $39.97 (orig $109); nordstromrack.com

Love by Design Ballerina Clip Dot Tiered Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

Get in on the season's big neon and ruffle trends with this pick, which you can also grab in pink, white, black, and blue for up to 59 percent less than usual.

Buy It! $36.97–$44.97 (orig. $92); nordstromrack.com

Dress the Population Sequin Sleeveless Dress

Nordstrom Rack

This sequined dress will get you through many day and night events to come, and it's marked down by 55 percent. An added bonus? It's machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about frequent dry cleaning charges.

Buy It! $109.97 (orig. $248); nordstromrack.com

Alexia Admor Frankie Cowl Neck Slit Dress

Nordstrom Rack

Upgrade your go-to LBD with this slinky midi for 68 percent off. It also comes in hot pink, if you're celebrating Barbiecore this season.

Buy It! $69.97 (orig. $225); nordstromrack.com

Calvin Klein Split V A-Line

Nordstrom Rack

You can get this classic A-line silhouette from Calvin Klein for 58 percent off in four easy-to-match, cool-weather tones right now.

Buy It! $54.99 (orig. $134); nordstromrack.com

Donna Morgan Floral Short Sleeve O-Ring Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

This pretty piece will transition you seamlessly from summer to fall with its darker-hued floral patterns. Choose from three color themes while it's 60 percent cheaper.

Buy It! $49.99 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com

