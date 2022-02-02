Shoppers Say This Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra Feels Like They're 'Wearing Nothing,' and It's Up to 61% Off
It's no secret that wearing a bra can sometimes feel uncomfortable and downright painful — unless you've found a soft and comfy option that's backed by thousands of Amazon reviewers. If you're still ripping your bra off the moment you walk into the house, you're going to want to check out the Warners No Side Effects Underwire Bra that feels like "you're wearing nothing." It's up to 61 percent off on Amazon right now.
Made of durable nylon and stretchy elastane, the underwire bra feels like "being wrapped in hugs," one shopper said. Another dubbed it "one of the most comfortable bras" they've ever worn. These are just a few reasons why it's so popular on Amazon. The bra also has a full coverage design that still looks stylish, and it has foam cup padding that reviewers confirm is the perfect amount of lining. One even said it has a "silky soft" exterior that feels great on the skin.
The padded bra also has a seamless construction from the front to the sides thanks to its high paneling that provides extra coverage under the arm area. You'll notice that the panels are wider than some other options out there, giving it a smooth appearance that makes it an ideal T-shirt bra.
Unlike most wired bras, this one from Warners delivers all the support without the poking, shoppers confirm. Plus, this bra will lift the bust up for a perky appearance many appreciate. You'll also like that the center gore (that piece of fabric in between the cups) prevents the appearance of an annoying uniboob and works with the wire to lift breasts up.
This bra has easy-to-adjust straps with the sliders in the front, so you won't have to wrestle with the garment to get the most comfortable fit. And if you don't want to wear the straps over the shoulders the traditional way, the bra has two snaps that let you create a criss-crossed look that's ideal for sleeveless and racerback tops. Additionally, the full-coverage bra has a hook and eye closure in the back with three width options, so you can customize the appropriate size for you.
The best-seller is extremely popular on Amazon, racking up more than 11,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's comfortable and even compare it to other brands. One called it "better than Victoria's Secret." It's no wonder people are buying it in bulk. You can shop it in sizes ranging from 34B to 38DD, and it comes in 23 colorful styles.
One reviewer who has worn the bra for weeks is already in love with it. "This bra has been one of the most comfortable bras I have owned in years... The straps stay put and the whole side slimming thing actually works," they wrote. "Overall, I am super impressed with this bra and would definitely recommend it over several of the higher end brands I have tried."
Another shopper who is pregnant upgraded from wearing sports bras to this wired pick. "This bra! It fits like a dream," they wrote. "It holds everything in place just right. Nothing pokes, smushes, digs in, or even feels slightly uncomfortable. I can't even describe the relief; I feel like me again."
For comfort and style, you can't go wrong with the Warners No Side Effects bra — especially when it's on sale.
