This Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Forget They’re Even Wearing It — and It’s on Sale

Shopping for a good bra can be a challenge. Your hunt could take days (and even years) just to find the right one that's supportive, soft, and comfy — and if you're still searching, you're in good company. Thousands of Amazon shoppers who've experienced the never-ending search say the Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free No Bulge Bra is the best they've found. And right now, you can get it on sale at Amazon, starting at just $20.
More than 14,700 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the wireless bra that's made with figure-hugging, ultra soft nylon and spandex materials. It's so soft, in fact, that one reviewer even said it feels as "soft as a cloud." The smooth texture also molds to your figure, giving you full coverage while providing light support for daily wear.
Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free No Bulge Bra, $29.99 (orig. $38); amazon.com
Dozens of reviewers expressed how much they hate bras, but even they found refuge with this Amazon best-seller, saying it's the "most comfortable and supportive bra" they've ever had. The seamless bra has wide straps that don't dig and a thin padding to cup the breasts. It also has a stretchy band for extra support underneath sans prodding wires. But its standout feature is the full-coverage design under the arm that prevents unwanted bulging, and it's a fan-favorite.
"It's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough (for me) to work out in. It's nice and stretchy and the adjustments on the clap and straps are very accommodating," said one shopper. "I absolutely hate wearing bras and this is the most comfortable one I've ever tried. It has nice full coverage and there is no unflattering 'side budge' or fat that rolls over anywhere."
Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free No Bulge Bra, $19.99 (orig. $38); amazon.com
Others say it molds to their body for a barely-there feel — which, for some people, actually makes them forget they're wearing it.
"I'm 49, and have been searching for the 'right bra,' and at long-last, it's here!" wrote another. "Great support with all-day comfort, and a nice uplift. No after-hour bra strap pain, nothing.
After work, this is the only bra that I've forgotten I still had on."
If you're still looking for the perfect bra that's supportive and comfortable at an amazing price, reviewers say the Warner's Easy Does It bra — a.k.a "heaven in a brassiere" — is the only choice. But don't wait: Take advantage of this great deal while you can get it for as low as $20.
Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free No Bulge Bra, $23.13 (orig. $38); amazon.com