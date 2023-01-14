Lifestyle Fashion Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now Shoppers say it's so comfortable, it feels like "wearing nothing" By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes Let's face it, bra shopping isn't something people tend to look forward to. Sure, there are tons of options out there, but it's tough to find bras that do what they promise to do while also providing comfort for all-day wear. End your search for the perfect bra now, while this best-selling Warner's Easy Does It Bra is on sale for 52 percent off. The bra is wire-free (insert sigh of relief here), and is made with wide straps and panels designed to smooth your sides. It comes in eight sizes: extra small through 3X, but be sure to check out the brand's handy size chart to find the perfect fit. Made of nylon and spandex, the soft, comfy bra is stretchy all over. It can even go right into the washing machine, so there's no fuss whenever the bra gets dirty or needs a refresh. It's no wonder shoppers have said they "love everything about" this bra and that it's their "new favorite." Amazon Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Rich Black, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Normally $42, the black bra is on sale now at Amazon for just $20. Plus, there are 13 total colors available, including classic white and neutral beige, but you could also opt for a light pink hue for something different. It's the bestseller in Amazon's everyday bra category and shoppers clearly love it, as evidenced by the more than 26,000 (and counting) five-star ratings. One shopper described the comfortable bra as feeling like they're "wearing nothing," which is pretty high praise. Another happy customer said that "you have to try" it and added that it was a "great value" compared to more expensive brands. "I wanted something for at-home days (and occasionally to sleep in) that was more comfortable than the underwire bras I usually wear, but it had to be supportive," a third reviewer wrote. "This bra is perfect for that! The cups are lightly padded and plenty modest, and are sewn in so they don't shift around." Upgrade your everyday bra now while this bestseller is majorly on sale. Add more colors to your cart below. Amazon Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in White, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Rosewater, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Toasted Almond, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It Bra in Butterscotch, $19.99 (orig. $42); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Wayfair Sale Has 6,000+ Deals in Almost Every Category — Here Are the Best 36 to Shop Starting at $30 This Attractive Shoe Rack Keeps Your Entry Organized While Holding Up to 12 Pairs of Shoes Don't Miss Out! So Many Top-Rated Home Products Have Their Prices Slashed at Target Right Now