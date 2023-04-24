This Customer-Favorite Wireless Bra with 16,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“This is so comfy that I don’t walk in the door and immediately take it off” 

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on April 24, 2023 06:00 AM

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you've been looking for a go-to bra that's as comfy as the flowy dresses and breezy blouses in your spring closet, consider your search over. Amazon shoppers have found a wireless bra that's both comfortable and supportive — and it's on sale.

Right now, the Warners Cloud Nine Bra is currently marked down to as little as $21 at Amazon. The popular bra has racked up more than 16,600 five-star ratings from shoppers, so it comes as no surprise that so many shoppers are adding it to their carts, it's currently ranking on Amazon's best-selling everyday bra chart.

The wireless bra is made mostly of soft brushed polyester and a bit of elastane that gives it some stretch. As far as support, it has lightly lined cups and a thin band beneath the cups. It's available in sizes ranging from 32A to 40C. And to get the fit just right, it has front-adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures at the back. Plus, it's machine washable so cleaning it is a breeze.

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
Amazon

You can take your pick from 14 colors, including neutral shades of blue, pink, and nude. The bra also comes in black and white. Price depends on the size and color you opt for, and the good news is many styles are up to 30 percent off right now.

Thousands of customers have left glowing reviews to back their five-star ratings. They say it's "super soft" as well as "smooth and comfortable." One shopper wrote, "This is so comfy that I don't walk in the door and immediately take it off," and another reviewer said, "I forget I'm even wearing it."

Another shopper shared, "The cups give a nice, natural shape and provide good support." They also added, "No visible bra line either!"

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Warners Cloud Nine Bra.

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
Amazon

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
Amazon

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
Amazon

