Found: A Wireless Bra That Feels Like You're 'Wearing a Cloud' — Now 61% Off at Amazon

Select colors are down to just $15
By Carly Kulzer May 06, 2022 10:45 PM
Shopping for bras is similar to searching for the perfect pair of jeans: you know it exists, it's just a matter of finding it. Lucky for you, Amazon shoppers have found a wireless bra that provides light support without feeling constricting — and it's 61 percent off. 

The Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Comfort Bra is available in sizes 32A–40C and can be ordered in nine colors, but only white and black are on sale for $15. The wire-free bra has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure that allows you to modify the fit to better suit your figure. And unlike a bralette that typically offers no support at all, this bra has slightly contoured cups that give your breasts more shape without showing lines through your shirt. 

Plus, it's made with a soft polyester blend that feels like you're "wearing a cloud."

Warner's recommends washing it on a gentle cycle, but if you want to ensure the bra keeps its shape and doesn't shrink, we suggest using a lingerie bag and letting it air dry afterward. One reviewer wrote that they washed their bra almost daily for six months and said it "has not lost any quality" and remains in great shape. 

More than 13,500 shoppers swear by the bra. One five-star reviewer who wanted to replace their underwire ones said this wireless version is "so comfortable that I forget I'm wearing a bra." Another satisfied customer with multiple Cloud 9 bras described it as the "greatest bra ever." 

If you've been looking for an everyday bra that feels like you're wearing nothing at all while still having some support, consider your search over. The customer-loved bra is comfortable, adjustable, and extremely affordable compared to high-end brands, especially while it's on sale. 

White and black go with everything, so you might as well add both of the discounted colors to your cart.

