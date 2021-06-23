This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, People 'Forget' They're Wearing It - and It's on Sale for $22
If you thought you needed to splurge to get a quality, comfy wireless bra, think again. Right now for Amazon Prime Day, you can actually buy Warner's popular Cloud 9 Wire-Free Bra that shoppers say "fits like a dream" on sale. During Amazon's shopping event, the bra is up to 42 percent off, bringing the price down to as low as $22. Just saying: This is probably the only bra deal worth shopping, so don't delay.
Warner's Cloud 9 wireless bra is one of the best when it comes to heavenly comfort. Poking and prodding metal wires? Gone. And yet, it's just as supportive as one with an underwire. The contoured cups have a light padding that lifts and shapes your breasts, while the stretchy waistband holds everything in place. It essentially acts as the wire without all the unnecessary squeezing.
Buy It! Warner's best-selling Cloud 9 Wire-Free Bra, $21.99 (orig. $38); amazon.com
To customize the fit, turn to the adjustable straps that have just enough width for additional support in the cups. Plus, the buckle is toward the front, so you can easily make modifications without twisting to grab the strap from behind - not fun.
If your bra lacks support in the back, the Warner's wire-free bra has a two-hook row design to remedy that. And not only do people claim it "almost feels like you are wearing nothing," reviewers also point out that it has a seamless design to prevent it from showing under clothes.
Amazon shoppers also say they love how soft the best-selling wireless bra is, so much so that one said they would give it "one million stars." The feeling is clearly across the board, because the Cloud 9 bra has earned over 10,600 five-star ratings on Amazon.
"So very comfortable!" writes one Amazon shopper. "With the Cloud 9 bras, I swear I forget that I'm wearing a bra sometimes, and that's saying something because I absolutely hate bras. I really don't have anything bad to say about this bra."
"The comfort of this bra is unmatched," writes another. "The main bra feels like memory foam and has not even begun to wear out after a year of wear. The band falls perfectly to not create bulge or create that 'sitting on top of my ribcage' discomfort. The straps have never cut into my shoulders, and the strap adjustments are on the front of the bra but don't dig in at all." They added: "This bra is everything."
The wireless bra comes in 18 hues and ranges from sizes 32A to 38D. And with this low price, people are buying it in multiple colors.
Shop the Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Bra from $22 now while it's seriously discounted during Prime Day - just act fast, because the sale ends at midnight PT.
