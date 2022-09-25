Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11

Soft socks, cuddly cardigans, and more fall finds are on sale

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 25, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals Tout
Photo: Amazon

As the temperatures drop and leaves fall, all we can think about is stocking up on everything cozy. It's best to start refreshing your fall wardrobe with lots of snuggly, warm, and comfy clothes and blankets now — before it gets too cold — and we're here to help.

We've rounded up some of the best shopper-loved and coziest wearable products available on Amazon, from super soft hoodies and blankets to thick socks, slippers, and wintry boots, so you'll never have to go a day this fall without being toasty and comfy. Not to mention, they're all on sale, too, marked down on Amazon by up to 57 percent.

Take the chance to add these perfect fall picks to your cart while the deals are live — they won't last forever! (And winter will be here before you know it.)

Amazon's Best Warm and Cozy Deals:

The best deal on the list is a 57 percent markdown on a five-pack of super thick and cozy socks. The Lorrita socks are a wool-cotton-poly blend with a classic vintage style, featuring ribbing around the ankles and marled fabric. They've racked up over 17,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers have proclaimed that they're "obsessed." Several color combinations are available at similar discounts.

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Loritta 5 Pairs Thick Knit Wool Socks, $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

There are also other options for those with chilly feet, including a super fluffy pair of slipper socks, plus a "luxurious" pair of reviewer-loved slippers that look more expensive than they are. Thanks to their thick EVA sole, the Dearfoams slippers can be worn outside, too — talk about the perfect footwear for letting the dog out on cool nights.

You can also snag a "crazy soft" fuzzy hooded cardigan, which is marked down in colors like light blue, black, and even plaid. We'd layer it over fall outfits that include leggings for a little extra coverage and warmth. Or you can get a deep discount on a fleece zip-up North Face jacket, which, according to one reviewer, "you can dress up or wear with jeans."

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Long Sleeve Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan, $28.67 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Shoppers looking to cozy up under a blanket can buy the faux fur Bedsure heated blanket. As one reviewer raved, "It has made my TV watching time so much more relaxing and enjoyable!" If you'd rather take your heated blanket on the move, there's also a great deal on a wearable heating pad blanket you can wrap around your neck and shoulders. Designed to keep you cozy and provide pain relief, the Comfier heating pad is currently 15 percent off with an Amazon coupon.

Check out the rest of our top picks below and start adding these cozy Amazon finds to your cart.

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Ontel Huggle Slipper Socks, $11.44 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Automet Baggy Sweatpants with Pockets, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $22 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Casual Loose Baggy Hoodie, $27.16 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Real Essentials 2 Pack Women's Pajama Set, $35.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Comfier Large Electric Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders, $33.97 with coupon (orig. $39.96); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Dksuko Classic Waterproof Snow Boots, $43.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket, $51.99 with coupon (orig. $72.99); amazon.com

Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals
Amazon

Buy It! The North Face Women's Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $59.37 (orig. $98.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Chart-Climbing Amazon Products
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This January? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $3
Amazon Prime Day 2 Deals
Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 135 Worth Adding to Your Cart
Amazon Christmas Deals story
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Amazon Fashion
Amazon's Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Hundreds of Cozy Presents — These Are the Best Under $50
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
amazon holiday gifts
Amazon Still Has 10,000+ Holiday Deals Available — These Are the 20 Best That'll Arrive Before Christmas
Meghan Markle in a camel wrap coat
This Cozy Coat Is Giving Us Meghan Markle Vibes — and It's on Sale This Weekend
Amazon AMZF outlet deals
There Are 6,000+ New Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Including a Puffer Jacket for Up to 55% Off
Cyber Monday Amazon 2021
Amazon's Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Are Here! Shop Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $7
turtleneck, sneakers
The 15 Best Labor Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals on Amazon — Including Levi's Jeans for 40% Off
Amazon early Black Friday deals
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has Arrived with 10,000+ Deals — Here Are the 60 Best Starting at $5
amazon deals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals That Are Up to 62% Off — Here Are the 35 Best
Amazon Early BF Deals Announcement
Amazon Already Kicked Off Black Friday with 10,000+ Early Deals — Here's Everything You Need to Know
Meyeeka Women's Paperbag Skirt Tout
Shoppers Say This High-Waisted Skirt Is the 'Perfect Staple' for Fall, and It's 46% Off at Amazon
ZINUS 10 Inch Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress
Shoppers Are Calling This $700 Mattress One of Their 'Best Purchases' Ever, and It's 46% Off at Amazon