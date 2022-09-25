Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11 Soft socks, cuddly cardigans, and more fall finds are on sale By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 25, 2022 01:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As the temperatures drop and leaves fall, all we can think about is stocking up on everything cozy. It's best to start refreshing your fall wardrobe with lots of snuggly, warm, and comfy clothes and blankets now — before it gets too cold — and we're here to help. We've rounded up some of the best shopper-loved and coziest wearable products available on Amazon, from super soft hoodies and blankets to thick socks, slippers, and wintry boots, so you'll never have to go a day this fall without being toasty and comfy. Not to mention, they're all on sale, too, marked down on Amazon by up to 57 percent. Take the chance to add these perfect fall picks to your cart while the deals are live — they won't last forever! (And winter will be here before you know it.) Amazon's Best Warm and Cozy Deals: Ontel Huggle Slipper Socks, $11.44 (orig. $12.99) Loritta 5 Pairs Thick Knit Wool Socks, $12.99 (orig. $29.99) Automet Baggy Sweatpants with Pockets, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $22 with coupon (orig. $43.99) Blencot Casual Loose Baggy Hoodie, $27.16 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Dokotoo Long Sleeve Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan, $28.67 with coupon (orig. $53.99) Real Essentials 2 Pack Women's Pajama Set, $35.99 (orig. $50) Comfier Large Electric Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders, $33.97 with coupon (orig. $39.96) Dksuko Classic Waterproof Snow Boots, $43.99 (orig. $55.99) Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $75) Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket, $51.99 with coupon (orig. $72.99) The North Face Women's Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $59.37 (orig. $98.95) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The best deal on the list is a 57 percent markdown on a five-pack of super thick and cozy socks. The Lorrita socks are a wool-cotton-poly blend with a classic vintage style, featuring ribbing around the ankles and marled fabric. They've racked up over 17,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers have proclaimed that they're "obsessed." Several color combinations are available at similar discounts. Amazon Buy It! Loritta 5 Pairs Thick Knit Wool Socks, $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com There are also other options for those with chilly feet, including a super fluffy pair of slipper socks, plus a "luxurious" pair of reviewer-loved slippers that look more expensive than they are. Thanks to their thick EVA sole, the Dearfoams slippers can be worn outside, too — talk about the perfect footwear for letting the dog out on cool nights. You can also snag a "crazy soft" fuzzy hooded cardigan, which is marked down in colors like light blue, black, and even plaid. We'd layer it over fall outfits that include leggings for a little extra coverage and warmth. Or you can get a deep discount on a fleece zip-up North Face jacket, which, according to one reviewer, "you can dress up or wear with jeans." Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Long Sleeve Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan, $28.67 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Shoppers looking to cozy up under a blanket can buy the faux fur Bedsure heated blanket. As one reviewer raved, "It has made my TV watching time so much more relaxing and enjoyable!" If you'd rather take your heated blanket on the move, there's also a great deal on a wearable heating pad blanket you can wrap around your neck and shoulders. Designed to keep you cozy and provide pain relief, the Comfier heating pad is currently 15 percent off with an Amazon coupon. Check out the rest of our top picks below and start adding these cozy Amazon finds to your cart. Amazon Buy It! Ontel Huggle Slipper Socks, $11.44 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Automet Baggy Sweatpants with Pockets, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $22 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Casual Loose Baggy Hoodie, $27.16 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Real Essentials 2 Pack Women's Pajama Set, $35.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Comfier Large Electric Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders, $33.97 with coupon (orig. $39.96); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dksuko Classic Waterproof Snow Boots, $43.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket, $51.99 with coupon (orig. $72.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The North Face Women's Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $59.37 (orig. $98.95); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 