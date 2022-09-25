Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11

As the temperatures drop and leaves fall, all we can think about is stocking up on everything cozy. It's best to start refreshing your fall wardrobe with lots of snuggly, warm, and comfy clothes and blankets now — before it gets too cold — and we're here to help.

We've rounded up some of the best shopper-loved and coziest wearable products available on Amazon, from super soft hoodies and blankets to thick socks, slippers, and wintry boots, so you'll never have to go a day this fall without being toasty and comfy. Not to mention, they're all on sale, too, marked down on Amazon by up to 57 percent.

Take the chance to add these perfect fall picks to your cart while the deals are live — they won't last forever! (And winter will be here before you know it.)

Amazon's Best Warm and Cozy Deals:

The best deal on the list is a 57 percent markdown on a five-pack of super thick and cozy socks. The Lorrita socks are a wool-cotton-poly blend with a classic vintage style, featuring ribbing around the ankles and marled fabric. They've racked up over 17,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers have proclaimed that they're "obsessed." Several color combinations are available at similar discounts.

Buy It! Loritta 5 Pairs Thick Knit Wool Socks, $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

There are also other options for those with chilly feet, including a super fluffy pair of slipper socks, plus a "luxurious" pair of reviewer-loved slippers that look more expensive than they are. Thanks to their thick EVA sole, the Dearfoams slippers can be worn outside, too — talk about the perfect footwear for letting the dog out on cool nights.

You can also snag a "crazy soft" fuzzy hooded cardigan, which is marked down in colors like light blue, black, and even plaid. We'd layer it over fall outfits that include leggings for a little extra coverage and warmth. Or you can get a deep discount on a fleece zip-up North Face jacket, which, according to one reviewer, "you can dress up or wear with jeans."

Buy It! Dokotoo Long Sleeve Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan, $28.67 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Shoppers looking to cozy up under a blanket can buy the faux fur Bedsure heated blanket. As one reviewer raved, "It has made my TV watching time so much more relaxing and enjoyable!" If you'd rather take your heated blanket on the move, there's also a great deal on a wearable heating pad blanket you can wrap around your neck and shoulders. Designed to keep you cozy and provide pain relief, the Comfier heating pad is currently 15 percent off with an Amazon coupon.

Check out the rest of our top picks below and start adding these cozy Amazon finds to your cart.

Buy It! Ontel Huggle Slipper Socks, $11.44 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Automet Baggy Sweatpants with Pockets, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $22 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Blencot Casual Loose Baggy Hoodie, $27.16 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Real Essentials 2 Pack Women's Pajama Set, $35.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Buy It! Comfier Large Electric Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders, $33.97 with coupon (orig. $39.96); amazon.com

Buy It! Dksuko Classic Waterproof Snow Boots, $43.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket, $51.99 with coupon (orig. $72.99); amazon.com

Buy It! The North Face Women's Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $59.37 (orig. $98.95); amazon.com

