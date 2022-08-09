Shoppers Call This 'Sturdy' Corduroy Tote Their 'New Everyday Bag' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $10

“I can easily carry my Kindle, keys, wallet and sunglasses inside and still have room”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others.

Published on August 9, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Corduroy Totes Bag
Photo: Amazon

It's safe to say at one time or another, most of us find ourselves in need of a good tote bag. As one of the most practical and versatile items in the fashion world, this type of bag tends to make itself useful again and again.

Whether you're heading to a farmer's market, the beach, or on some errands, you can snag the perfect pick from Amazon: the WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag. It's also an amazing deal right now, with some colors on sale for under $10.

The exterior is made of a versatile corduroy, bringing both texture and style to the simple bag. Lined with polyester fabric, it's sturdy enough to hold all your essentials for the day. A magnetic snap closure also helps keep everything in place. Plus, smaller inner pockets help keep your smaller items within reach at all times.

Corduroy Totes Bag
Amazon

Buy It! WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag in dark green, $9.99 (orig. $17.98); amazon.com

For those not into traditional purses, this is a great alternative, roomy enough to fit a wallet, keys, book, basic daily essentials, and even a laptop. This means it also doubles easily as a lightweight school or work bag. Others opt for more classic tote bag uses, putting it to work carrying groceries, purchases from a shopping trip, or items to the pool or beach.

The bag comes in 10 trendy, versatile colors. Cream or gray is great for those who want a neutral bag that matches everything. But other bolder options like lilac purple, emerald green, rust, and mustard yellow are eye-catching to wear around. Every color is on sale now, but some are 44 percent off, making them under $10 — a total budget pick.

Shoppers are praising the benefits of this trendy tote too. One five-star reviewer raved, "It's great for grabbing a few groceries after work, and I can easily carry my Kindle, keys, wallet, and sunglasses inside and still have room."

Another added, "I keep it in the car to have at [a] whim. It's a sturdy bag with a nice lining… all for 10 bucks." And it's clearly becoming a go-to practical item for many, as one reviewer called it their "new everyday bag," adding that they "10/10 recommend."

Get your own WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag from Amazon while the amazing discount still makes some colors as little as $10.





















