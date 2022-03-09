The Compliments Don't Stop When Shoppers Wear This 'Flattering' Beach Cover-Up — and Right Now, It's Only $17
With spring break finally within reach — and warm weather (hopefully) soon to follow — it's time to start thinking about all things summer. That means grabbing a new swimsuit (or five), breaking out the sandals, and of course, adding a new beach cover-up to your cart. While finding a cover-up that's flattering, stylish, and affordable is no easy feat, thousands of Amazon shoppers have discovered an adorable option that they say ticks all of the boxes — and it's currently on sale for just $17.
The Wander Agio Net Beach Cover-Up is the "gorgeous" crochet cover-up that's received more than 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon for its flattering fit and inexpensive price point. According to shoppers, it has everything you'd want in a staple beach cover-up: The breathable crochet design is perfect for hot days by the pool, the adjustable drawstring waist can be loosened or tightened to best compliment your figure, and the high-low hem offers extra coverage in the back.
Not only is the cover-up popular among the masses, but it's also currently featured as an Amazon's Choice product due to its quality and price. Although the cover-up only comes in one size, shoppers say the material is stretchy enough to flatter pear-shaped bodies, petite frames, and many shapes and sizes in between. Plus, the cover-up comes in 13 fun colors including classic beige and bright peacock blue, and with a price tag this cheap, you may be convinced to join shoppers who have already purchased more than one.
Beyond just looking great, this cover-up has shoppers feeling great as well, and plenty of reviewers report getting showered with compliments each time they wear it out and about. One reviewer wrote that their friends loved the cover-up so much, they kept trying to steal it, while another reviewer had hordes of people approach them on the beach to ask where they had bought it: "Strangers told me it was so sexy!"
Compliments aside, shoppers are such big fans of the Wander Agio cover-up because of its high-quality construction, comfortable yet sexy fit, and versatility. In addition to throwing the cover-up over a suit and pairing it with their favorite sunnies for a day of lounging poolside, tons of reviewers say they also enjoy layering the dress over jeans and a tank for an easy and cute evening look that's perfect for dinner or drinks.
If you've been searching for a "super flattering" cover-up to keep on hand for any event the warmer temps throw your way, consider this your sign to head to Amazon now and add the Wander Agio Net Beach Cover-Up to your cart while it's still on sale.
