Walmart's Newest Collection Will Have You Aching for Spring — Shop 24 Under-$50 Styles Now
It might only be mid-February, but you're likely already seeing plenty of spring styles hit the runways lately. That's immediately translating to your favorite retailers and the new, sping-focused ready-to-wear collections that are already available for you to shop now. That includes Walmart, which just dropped more than 350 new pieces by its Free Assembly brand.
This collection is full of work- and play-ready pieces that are perfectly designed for spring and the transition from cooler to warmer weather. There are plenty of pants in lighter materials, like the Belted Fatigue Pants. These cotton and linen-blend trousers are soft and breathable, yet still have a bit of structure to them, too. They have a relaxed fit with a tapered leg for a professional look that's also easy to wear, and the bow detail in the tie adds a feminine note. The pants have an elastic top at the back for comfortable wearability and real pockets in both the front and back.
Plenty of layering pieces like long-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, blazers, and cardigans are featured in the new collection as well. One to note? The Free Assembly Women's Slim Double-Breasted Blazer, a double-breasted jacket adorned in a white and blue gingham print. It's made out of organic cotton and is tailored with a slim fit through the natural waist to help provide some shape to a typically boxy garment. It's fully lined and features front pockets, a single-button closure, and three faux buttons on the cuffs. The jacket would look (and feel) great paired with the brand's Tie Neck Shirred Top. It features a ribbon detail that hangs from each side of the shirt's collar that can be left open or tied into a bow. The top is also made out of soft, organic cotton that feels great against your skin and cut in a relaxed fit for an easy, breezy style.
We combed through all of the more than 350 options and listed these, and all of our 24 favorite picks, below.
Walmart's Best Spring-Ready Styles to Shop Now
Best Outerwear Layers
Best Bottoms
- Free Assembly Women's Cropped Wide Straight Jeans, $27
- Free Assembly Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans, $27
- Free Assembly Women's Slip Skirt, $22
- Free Assembly Women's Tapered Belted Fatigue Pants, $27
- Free Assembly Women's Utility Shorts, $18
- Free Assembly Women's 7/8 Leggings, $16
- Free Assembly Women's High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $27
- Free Assembly Women's Belted Fatigue Pants, $29
Best Tops
Best Dresses