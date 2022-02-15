Walmart's Newest Collection Will Have You Aching for Spring — Shop 24 Under-$50 Styles Now

Plenty of layering pieces like long-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, blazers, and cardigans are featured in the new collection as well. One to note? The Free Assembly Women's Slim Double-Breasted Blazer, a double-breasted jacket adorned in a white and blue gingham print. It's made out of organic cotton and is tailored with a slim fit through the natural waist to help provide some shape to a typically boxy garment. It's fully lined and features front pockets, a single-button closure, and three faux buttons on the cuffs. The jacket would look (and feel) great paired with the brand's Tie Neck Shirred Top. It features a ribbon detail that hangs from each side of the shirt's collar that can be left open or tied into a bow. The top is also made out of soft, organic cotton that feels great against your skin and cut in a relaxed fit for an easy, breezy style.