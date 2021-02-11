Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Perfect Staple’ Turtleneck in Bulk — and It’s on Sale Right Now

A good turtleneck is hard to find. Some are terribly itchy, while others swallow your neck without a second thought. But finding — and subsequently loving — a turtleneck is especially necessary during the winter, when any extra protection against the elements is welcome.
Not sure where to start? Consider the Vobcty Long Sleeve Turtleneck, which is a customer favorite and an Amazon's Choice pick — and currently on sale. The soft, smooth, and stretchy shirt is lightweight but still manages to keep you warm during colder weather, according to shoppers. Layer the basic turtleneck under cozy sweaters, or simply wear the staple around the house. For anyone concerned about the tightness of the neck, customers attest it's plenty loose and can actually be tucked down, should you want to lower it.
Buy It! Vobcty Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck, $15 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
This turtleneck comes in sizes S through XXL and is available in a number of colors, but only a select few are currently on sale: black, white, and a two-pack that includes black and blue. Some shoppers encourage sizing up, as they've found the shirt — an "invaluable winter must have" that's great for layering — to run a tad small.
Buy It! Vobcty Womens Long Sleeve Turtleneck, $17.99 (org. $24.99); amazon.com
"I wanted a lightweight turtleneck for jogging, hiking, and wearing under other clothing," one shopper says. "These are nice enough to stand on their own. The fit is close to the body, thin, but warm and comfortable. I turned around and bought another set."
"Perfect staple turtleneck," another shopper says. "I'm obsessed with how perfect these turtlenecks are… so much so I've bought four more. They're the perfect stretch material that won't fade and fit like a more expensive item."
Prices for the sale items range from $15 for one to $26 for two. Grab one (or two, or three) of these winter-approved turtlenecks on sale at Amazon before they revert back to their original price.
Buy It! Vobcty Womens Long Sleeve Turtleneck 2 Pack, $25.65 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.