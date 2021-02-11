Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Perfect Staple’ Turtleneck in Bulk — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Not sure where to start? Consider the Vobcty Long Sleeve Turtleneck, which is a customer favorite and an Amazon's Choice pick — and currently on sale. The soft, smooth, and stretchy shirt is lightweight but still manages to keep you warm during colder weather, according to shoppers. Layer the basic turtleneck under cozy sweaters, or simply wear the staple around the house. For anyone concerned about the tightness of the neck, customers attest it's plenty loose and can actually be tucked down, should you want to lower it.