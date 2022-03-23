Cute and Comfortable Sneakers Are Up to 42% Off from the Podiatrist-Approved Brand That Oprah Loves
If you clicked on this article then you've probably heard the phrase, "you don't need any more pairs of shoes," but we're here to tell you the truth. You do need another pair and it'll be totally worth it since Vionic shoes are up to 42 percent off right now.
The six stylish sneakers below are made by a brand that's not only approved by podiatrists (foot doctors), but has also received Oprah's stamp of approval. And she wore a pair of Vionic sneakers on a 2018 cover of O Magazine, so you know they're actually super comfortable.
Vionic Shoes on Sale:
- Breilyn Sneaker in Cameo Pink, $69.99 (orig. $119.95)
- Stinson Sneaker in Navy Canvas, $44.99 (orig. $64.95)
- Dinora Slip-On Sneaker in Brown Cow Print, $74.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Tabi Walker in Cream Suede, $64.99 (orig. $109.95)
- Austyn Active Sneaker in Azure, $74.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Zinah Slip-On Sneaker in Azure, $69.99 (orig. $119.95)
Sure, you can find sneakers anywhere, but this celeb-loved brand doesn't go on sale very often, so now's the time to take advantage. We did research and can confidently say that these are the best deals on the internet for Vionic sneakers right now. The best part is you can choose from a variety of styles like lace-up, slip-on, and hook-and-loop for as little as $45.
During the sale, you can buy two different styles for nearly the same price as one pair at its original price, which is obviously too good to pass up. Plus, each style is backed by five-star reviews from shoppers who rave about how comfortable and stylish their sneakers are. Only select colors are discounted, but take it as the perfect opportunity to fill your wardrobe with fun colors just in time for spring. The Breilyn sneaker in Cameo Pink will give any outfit a pop of color and can be worn with jeans, leggings, or even a skirt.
Buy It! Breilyn Sneaker in Cameo Pink, $69.99 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoes.com
In fact, pink sneakers seem to be loved by A-listers right now, too: Anne Hathaway was recently spotted wearing a similar pair of Veja sneakers with a casual ankle-length dress and a beige trenchcoat. Recreate her look for less by pairing this maxi dress and peacoat (which are both available on Amazon) with your new Breilyn sneakers for a much lower price.
Thanks to this limited-time Vionic shoe sale, you can shop celebrity and podiatrist-approved sneakers at affordable prices. Shop our other top picks below.
Buy It! Stinson Sneaker in Navy Canvas, $44.99 (orig. $64.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Dinora Slip-On Sneaker in Brown Cow Print, $74.99 (orig. $129.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Tabi Walker in Cream Suede, $64.99 (orig. $109.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Austyn Active Sneaker in Azure, $74.99 (orig. $129.95); vionicshoes.com
Buy It! Zinah Slip-On Sneaker in Azure, $69.99 (orig. $119.95); vionicshoes.com
