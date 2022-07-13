Both Oprah and Podiatrists Love This Supportive Shoe Brand, and Tons of Sandals Are on Sale for Prime Day
Earning the title of one of Oprah's Favorite Things just once is a big deal, but being crowned as a go-to by the legend three years in a row? Well, that's pretty legendary on its own. And right now, one of those top-tier brands is majorly on sale at Amazon for Prime Day.
The two-day shopping event started yesterday, but there's still plenty of time (until midnight PT tonight, to be exact) for you to scoop up killer deals on millions of coveted customer-loved products in home, beauty, tech, and fashion categories. And in this case, that customer is Oprah herself.
Oprah deemed super supportive shoe brand Vionic one of her favorite things three years in a row — 2016, 2017, and 2018 — and today, a variety of comfy sandals from the high-quality brand are discounted by up to 60 percent.
Buy It! Vionic Rest Bella Toe Post Sandal in Pastel Lilac, $29.95 (orig. $74.95); amazon.com
Oprah isn't the only trusted authority who has given Vionic their stamp of approval: Many of the brand's shoes also hold the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is a title given to products found to promote good foot health. The honor isn't a surprise, considering that Vionic was founded by a podiatrist back in 1979.
Thanks to its science-based background, every pair of Vionic shoes — sandals, sneakers, or slippers — is made with comfort top of mind. Each shoe is designed with an advanced footbed and arch support, like these flip-flops, which are on sale for just $30 right now.
Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the summer shoes a perfect rating, deeming them the "best sandals [they've] ever worn" and comparing the feeling of wearing them to "stepping into heaven."
Even customers with plantar fasciitis love these sequin thongs (which are discounted by 43 percent today!), claiming that they "completely ease" their foot discomfort. One went so far as to call them their "pain relief prescription."
It's always a good idea to take note of Oprah's recommendations, but it's even smarter to listen to the guidance of doctors. So do yourself — and your feet — a favor and snag a pair of comfy Vionic shoes that both parties approve of while they're marked down for Prime Day.
Buy It! Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals in Silver Metal, $39.95 (orig. $101.94); amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Tide Rhinestones Toe-Post Sandal, $39.95 (orig. $74.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Tide Sequin Sandals in Gold, $39.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Hightide Silver Sandal, $49.95 (orig. $74.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Tide Sequin Sandals in Black, $59.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com
