Even Oprah Loves These Comfortable Orthopedic Sandals — and They're $55 Off on Amazon

Ever bought a pair of shoes that look stylish and later discover they aren't as comfortable as you thought? It's a familiar scenario for many shoppers, but there's good news: when it comes to fashion and comfort, these Kirra Backstrap Sandals are it. Shoppers call them the "world's best sandals" hands down, and they're up to 55 percent off right now on Amazon.
The Kirra Backstrap Sandals have a huge fan base of shoppers who say wearing these shoes have helped — and in some cases, even "cured" — their severe foot pain caused by plantar fasciitis and bunions. Over 2,200 shoppers have given the sandals a perfect five-star rating for their supportive feel and sleek appearance.
Buy It! Vionic Kirra Backstrap Sandals, $44.97 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
The brand isn't just beloved by shoppers. Vionic is actually one of the top orthopedic brands, and is known for reinventing what comfortable shoes should look like in terms of style — they're not your grandma's shoes. And they're approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association for the cleverly designed footbed. The brand is even loved by Oprah, who named the house slippers one of her favorite things back in 2016 saying, "My feet have never been happier."
Ideal for spring, the Kirra Sandals has a wide, open-toe design that gives you ample room to spread out while you walk. It has a podiatrist-approved backstrap that holds the foot in place. And the footbed is made with a soft, contouring foam that delivers comfort with every step. In fact, shoppers say wearing these sandals "feels like a dream" and is just like "walking on a cloud."
On top of feeling ultra cushiony, these sandals also provide ample support for achy feet. Unlike other sandals or flip flops that are typically flat, these have an overarching design in the middle and a dip in the heel. It's all strategically crafted to give your tired feet or flat arches extra support and the deep heel cup breaks cushions the impact as you walk. It's so good that shoppers say it provides a "custom-made" feel at just $45.
"This is the fifth pair of Vionics that I have purchased, and by far are the best open toed support shoe that I have ever put on my feet," writes one Amazon shopper who suffers from plantar pain. "Seriously, when I put these on, I have zero pain, and they are extremely comfortable. It is as if I am barefoot (back when barefoot was comfortable)."
"I have an extremely high arch and these have more arch support than some of their sandals," writes another. "They look super cute and stylish — not at all like support shoes!"
If you're looking for spring sandals that are the perfect blend of comfort and style, these Vionic backstrap sandals are it. And for a limited time, you can get these cute spring sandals in one of 14 stylish colors on sale.
Buy It! Vionic Kirra Backstrap Sandals, $59.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Kirra Backstrap Sandals, $55.57 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Kirra Backstrap Sandals, $54.50 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.