Even Oprah Loves These Comfortable Orthopedic Sandals — and They're $55 Off on Amazon

The brand isn't just beloved by shoppers. Vionic is actually one of the top orthopedic brands, and is known for reinventing what comfortable shoes should look like in terms of style — they're not your grandma's shoes. And they're approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association for the cleverly designed footbed. The brand is even loved by Oprah, who named the house slippers one of her favorite things back in 2016 saying, "My feet have never been happier."