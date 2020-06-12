Over 1,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Summer Dress That ‘Won’t Make You Sweat’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One can never have too many summer dresses, and with the weather warming up, many of us are looking for some new options to add to our wardrobe. Thankfully, there are tons of great, highly-reviewed, and (most importantly) affordable picks on Amazon, like this maxi dress from the seller VintageClothing. With over 1,500 five-star reviews from customers that refer to this dress as “light” and “breathable” as well as “the most comfortable dress” ever, it totally has the potential to be your next summer staple.

The dress is also versatile: It comes in a whopping 36 colors and prints, from bright floral red to pale yellow, and it’s available in the size range S to XXL. No matter what your style is, there is probably an option that suits you. The bodice is loose-fitting, but there’s button detail down the front, as well as a drawstring tie to help accentuate the waist.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Most importantly, the dress is also breathable. According to one reviewer, the 100 percent rayon material of the dress is light and loose-fitting enough that it “won't make you sweat in warm weather” — but another reviewer noted that even though it’s light, the dress is not see through.

Shoppers also love its silhouette, which many note works on a multitude of body types. One wrote, “The dress billows, it flows nicely, it doesn't bunch up, it doesn't get stuck or ride or pinch or bind. It flows so nicely. It's the most comfortable dress I have ever had. I love the sleeves — better than the dresses with the longer sleeves (which are too tight).”

The dress starts at $39 (some colors are slightly more expensive, but not more than $47), and you can check it out on Amazon.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! VintageClothing Women's Floral Maxi Dress, $38.99—$46.99; amazon.com