Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding These Top-Rated Sweatpants to Their Carts, and Now They're 40% Off

While springtime may be on the horizon, temperatures are still frigid across many parts of the country, meaning it's still sweatpants weather. Whether or not your drawers are overflowing with sweatpants or you're in the market for some new ones, there's never a bad time to buy a new style, especially if they're on sale.

The Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants are one of Amazon's best-selling sweatpants, and they were recently ranking on the retailer's Movers and Shakers clothing chart, meaning hundreds of shoppers were scooping them up. Best of all, they're on sale right now for up to 40 percent off!

The joggers have a baggy fit and a "super soft" feel, according to Amazon shoppers. They are made from a cotton blend and have cinched cuffs and a high waistband that makes the loose fit stand out. While sale prices depend on the color and size you opt for, you can snag a pair for as little as $30 right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants in Coffee, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to XXL, the sweats come with two extra-deep side pockets and are available in 10 colors, most of which are classic neutrals. If you prefer a pop of color, though, you can opt for pink, raspberry, or purple. Thanks to the cinched bottoms, you can wear them while showing off your favorite kicks, or style them with a cute crop top and oversized hoodie for a slightly tailored loungewear look.

The best-selling pants even have a celebrity stamp approval. Earlier this year Kyle Richards recommended them when she shared her favorite things to shop this winter during an Amazon Livestream.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn't the only fans of the sweatpants: They have garnered thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers, too. "Who knew sweats could be so flattering," one shopper wrote, adding that they are "super cute and comfortable." "They're not too thin or too thick, perfect for transitioning into spring."

"I am literally in love with them," shared another five-star reviewer who bought multiple colors. "If you are looking for something just cute and baggy, don't look any further; you found the perfect match!" A third reviewer simply stated that they are "best sweats" they've ever owned.

If you're looking to elevate your loungewear, follow in thousands of shoppers footsteps and grab these fashionable sweatpants while they're majorly on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants in Black, $29.99 (orig. $39.99–$49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants in Pink, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants in Gray, $29.99–$32.99 (orig. $39.99–$49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.