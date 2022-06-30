At This Year's Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale, Swimwear Is as Little as $10

The Semi-Annual Sale at Victoria's Secret is one of its biggest sales. It typically happens twice a year with one being in June and the other in December. There will always be bras and panties available no matter what season the sale is in, but the summer sale is prime time to buy a new swimsuit for way less. Spoiler: You can buy a bikini set for just $22, which is still half the original price of a bikini top without the bottoms.