At This Year's Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale, Swimwear Is as Little as $10

It’s never a bad time to save on a new bathing suit
By Carly Kulzer June 29, 2022 09:00 PM
You can never have too many swimsuits, and with summer in full swing, now's the time to add to your collection with this season's latest trends. 

The Semi-Annual Sale at Victoria's Secret is going on now and lasts until July 18, so there's plenty of time to take advantage of the discounts. Of course, there are tons of deals on lingerie, but you'll also see slashed prices on swimwear up to 60 percent off, with prices starting at just $10. We've made a list of the best ones to shop, including bikinis and one-pieces that are still well-stocked in most colors and sizes.  

Victoria's Secret Swimwear on Sale

The Semi-Annual Sale at Victoria's Secret is one of its biggest sales. It typically happens twice a year with one being in June and the other in December. There will always be bras and panties available no matter what season the sale is in, but the summer sale is prime time to buy a new swimsuit for way less. Spoiler: You can buy a bikini set for just $22, which is still half the original price of a bikini top without the bottoms.

One of the most popular bikini styles we've seen this year is a convertible halter top that can be worn multiple ways paired with Brazilian string bottoms. The stylish duo is comfortable, on-trend, and super affordable since both pieces are marked down to $14 and $10 respectively. Plus, the top can be worn strapless or as a halter, which is great if you're trying to avoid awkward tan lines. 

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Multiway Halter Bikini Top in Purple Tie-Dye, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); victoriassecret.com

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Brazilian String Bikini Bottom in Purple Tie-Dye, $9.98 (orig. $24.95); victoriassecret.com

If you prefer a one-piece swimsuit, you can't go wrong with this style that has a strappy back and scoop neckline. It provides full coverage in the front with removable padding, while the back is primarily open to allow for ample airflow. Instead of the traditional spandex and polyester blend, the suit is made with a soft terry fabric that feels like a robe. But don't worry, it still dries quickly. Note that this one needs to be hand washed and hung out to dry. 

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Essential Terry Strappy Back Scoop One-Piece in Precious Lavender, $25.99 (orig. $64.95); victoriassecret.com

If you're still in the market for a new swimsuit, you still have plenty of options and the best part is these cute pieces are super affordable right now. The only catch is that the Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual sale only lasts a few more weeks and things are already starting to sell out. 

Keep scrolling to see more fashion-forward swimsuits on sale below. 

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret V-Hardware Bralette Bikini Top in Ditsy Floral, $9.99 (orig. $39.95); victoriassecret.com

Buy It! Victoria's Secret V-Hardware Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Ditsy Floral, $11.99 (orig. $29.95); victoriassecret.com

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Essential Bombshell Add-2-Cups Push-Up Bikini Top in Sea Foam, $23.99 (orig. $59.95); victoriassecret.com

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Essential High-Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Sea Foam, $9.99 (orig. $26.95); victoriassecret.com

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Ruffle One-Shoulder Bikini Top in Black Lemon, $15.98 (orig. $39.95); victoriassecret.com

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Ruffle High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Black Lemon, $11.98 (orig. $29.95); victoriassecret.com

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Rose Toile, $31.99 (orig. $79.95); victoriassecret.com

Credit: Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Essential Halter Bikini Top in Black Floral, $11.99 (orig. $29.95); victoriassecret.com

Buy It! Victoria's Secret Essential Side Tie Bikini Swim Bottom in Black Floral, $9.99 (orig. $24.95); victoriassecret.com 

