Amazon’s Best-Selling Tank Top Is So Flattering, Shoppers Are Getting It in Every Color

Unlike bold and breezy maxi dresses and colorful and comfortable chino pants, tank tops are often a closet afterthought. The strappy style is often thought of as a simple layer to throw on under a sweater or tee rather than a fashion essential. However, one ribbed design is changing the tank top narrative.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear that the Vichyie racerback top is a "must-have for your closet" because of its elevated shape and design. Unlike typical tanks that are shapeless and, honestly, pretty boring, this one has a sexy fit that follows the contours of the body perfectly.
"These are the perfect tanks," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The neckline is very flattering. Perfect amount of stretch in them so they cling just right… I bought every color."
More than 3,000 shoppers have given the style a perfect rating. In fact, it's so popular that right at the time of publication, it's the best-selling cami on Amazon. The classic camisoles shoved in your wardrobe could never garner those kinds of accolades.
What sets these tops apart is the advanced design structure. An in-trend higher neckline adds a layer of sophistication and works well with necklaces and chokers, making itthe ideal canvas to highlight accessories. The ribbed texture gives the top enough visual interest to wear alone. Additionally, the brand reassures that even the lightest washes like white and gray are thick enough to conceal colorful bras and straps. This is a rare fete for summertime tops, and is a discovery that should definitely be taken advantage of.
"These are the most flattering sleeveless tanks I have ever owned," raved one reviewer. "I bought one in black a month ago for work to wear under sweaters and immediately regretted not getting more."
Shoppers wear the top anywhere, from the office to the gym (the racerback cut is compatible with sports bras), and based on their advice, you'll likely want to do the same. Shop the best-selling tank — in as many colors as you can — below. Your summer wardrobe will thank you.
