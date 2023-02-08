The Veja Sneakers Worn by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and More Are on Sale for Under $100

Streamlined sneakers are a wardrobe essential. And the sleek shoe brand worn by royals and celebs from Kate Middleton to Reese Witherspoon is on sale for a limited time.

The flash sale site Rue La La has Veja sneakers on sale right now, but only until February 10. There are more than 120 styles available, including popular models like the Veja Campo seen on Laura Dern, as well as the v10, Esplar, and Rio Branco silhouettes. But sizes are selling out quickly, so you'll want to jump on this deal before it's too late.

Veja shoes typically cost $105–$225, but this sale has them on sale starting at $86. You'll find high tops, low tops, running shoes, and retro-inspired sneakers on offer in classic colors like black and white, as well as fun color-blocked options with pastel and neon accents.

To access the sale, you'll need to create a free account. Just sign up with your email address to unlock this deal as well as future sales.

Veja Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La

Meghan Markle made her first royal appearance in Veja sneakers back in 2018 while on a royal tour in Australia (and in the second trimester of her pregnancy). She was seen in the Esplar style, which both Kate and Pippa Middleton have since worn. The low-top sneaker is made from leather with a rubber sole and lightly padded insole.

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted in the chunky, retro SDU style again and again. It's a great option for workouts and days on your feet, with plenty of cushion and good traction on the sole. It's also one of the best prices in the sale at $100.

Buy It! Veja SDU Rec Alveomesh Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

For a super stylish gym shoe, check out the Impala Jacquard Sneaker. It provides comfort and support ideal for gym sessions and treadmill runs. In classic black with a white sole and logo, it's a versatile option that will look good with leggings at the gym or jeans running errands.

Buy It! Veja Impala Jacquard Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

The Veja sneakers sale at Rue La La is a great opportunity to score a quality pair of classic shoes on sale. But the deal won't last long, so be sure to shop before it ends on February 10.

