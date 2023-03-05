I Can't Stop Buying These White Sneakers That Are Stylish, Comfortable, and Hold Up for Years

On a trip to Paris five years ago, I noticed everyone was sporting the same white sneakers — and I simply had to have them. I ditched my dirty Adidas for a pair of Vejas on the spot, and I seriously haven't looked back since.

I absolutely swear by Veja's sneakers, and at this point, I've tried just about every style the brand offers. My current obsession is with the Veja Venturi Sneakers, and since purchasing my first pair a few years ago, I've grabbed several in multiple colors. These chunky sneakers are outfitted with a suede and mesh exterior, complete with a hearty rubber sole, padded collar and tongue, and round toe. I have high arches, and my feet wonderfully mold into the insole, allowing me to walk miles and miles per day without any foot pain.

Plus, I'm hardly the only one who's been won over by these shoes. In fact, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon have all been caught wearing these sneakers as well.

Buy It! Veja Venturi Sneakers, $205; nordstrom.com

I can wear them with just about any outfit, whether I'm pairing them with my favorite jeans or running errands in leggings. Sizes range from 36 to 47 in this style, and I've found that while they do run a little large, as long as I'm wearing thick socks, I fit comfortably into my true size. The best part? I haven't struggled with breaking them in at all. No blisters, discomfort, or pain — even after the first wear.

If you're after a sneaker that's a little more streamlined, my closet is also filled with several pairs of the Veja V-12 Sneakers. These sustainable sneakers have a sole made out of recycled rubber and rice waste, along with an insole crafted out of sugar cane, recycled EVA (plastic waste), and Amazonian rubber. They've got a bit of a platform lift thanks to the hefty sole, and the logo details are available in a slew of fun hues, adding a pop of color to any outfit.

Grab these sneakers in sizes 4 through 13, then pick from just about any color. Amazon is filled with tons of hues, including white, blue, and peach.

Buy It! Veja Women's V-12 Sneakers, $131.01 (orig. $185) amazon.com

Even after months of wearing these sneakers to death, they hold up very well; I wear them in inclement weather and haven't run into any issues. The rubber soles stay intact and the part of the shoe that rubs up against my heel doesn't erode away — a problem I've had with other sneakers. If anything, the first part I have to replace is the shoelaces.

Keep scrolling to check out all the other Veja sneakers you can shop, then make sure to grab these as soon as possible to take your sneaker style to the next level.

Buy It! Veja Esplar Low Sneakers, $150; shopbop.com

Buy It! Veja Campo Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com

Buy It! Veja Rio Branco Sneaker, $160; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Veja Nova Sneaker, $105; nordstrom.com

Amy Schulman is a commerce editor who has covered home, travel, food, and fashion for three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

