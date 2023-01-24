Meghan Markle and I Have Both Worn This Sleek Sneaker Brand — and Right Now, It's on Sale at This Secret Event

I've always been the kind of person who gets so obsessed with a pair of sneakers that I wear them until I no longer can. But a few years ago, I decided that if I'm going to wear a pair of shoes repeatedly, they might as well be from a brand that celebrities have worn, too.

Veja sneakers have been spotted on the feet of celebrities all around the globe (literally). Meghan Markle wore black and white Vejas in Sydney, Australia back in 2018, causing a massive search spike for the brand's shoes. Kate Middleton traded her regular go-to sneakers for a pair during a royal outing in Scotland in 2021. And recently, Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins wore a pair of white Veja sneakers with a pretty floral dress.

As for me, I've been wearing mine all over the states, and I now know why they're such a fan-favorite. And for the next few days, Gilt has discounts on tons of Veja styles, including the ones that I own and call my most fashionable sneakers. To gain access to the secret sale, all you have to do is pop in your email address and make a free account on Gilt's website.

I've had my Veja Esplar sneakers for a little over two years now, and they're one of my favorite pairs of shoes. One of the reasons is because they're just so easy to clean. Since adding them to my shoe rotation, I've worn them a lot. I definitely don't wear them in muddy conditions or bad weather, but like any shoe, they still get dirty. But all you need is a wet rag or a magic eraser to reverse any damage, and instantly, they look fresh and clean.

I'm the type of person who loves a color throughline in my outfits, and these sneakers are the perfect thread for any outfit-matchers like myself. Any black clothes I style are able to be matched to the cute "V" logo, while both off-white and pure-white garments match easily to the sole and body of the shoe, respectively.

They also just look fancier than the dad sneakers trend we've been seeing everywhere. Although, if that's your vibe, there's chunky sneakers on sale, too. (I'm scoping out a pair, as I write.) My Esplars make outfits a bit more functional, without necessarily looking too casual. I've thrown mine on with maxi dresses, leggings, and more. I've also worn them to bars, dinner dates, and to tour new cities.

While they're more of a flat shoe, I did wear them during my first trip to New York City, which consisted of miles and miles of walking, and I had zero problems. They're also cute to look at, they've been embraced by celebrities, and they're on sale — the trifecta, if you asked me. While I have a pair with the black logo, right now, this pair with gold detailing is $24 off, knocking the price down to $126 for a pair.

While I prefer a sleek sneaker, I still like to have a pair of chunky ones in my closet, too. And right now, I'm lusting after these suede and mesh ones that are $45 off. They're thicker and taller than the Esplars, and they're a pair I can see myself lacing up after a long day in high heels. They also have more traction and the color scheme is muted, so no matter how you're dressed, they'll always work with, not against, your outfit.

Having to stop in the middle of the sidewalk to bend over and tie your shoe can be annoying. If, like me, you'd rather quickly tuck your shoelaces into your shoe to forgo this experience, it might be worth trying this pair of Vejas that's sans laces. They have the brand's typical shape and logo, plus an extra splash of gold, and they're on sale for $150.

There's also a bunch of high-top sneakers on sale, like this black and beige pair for 16 percent off. Some styles are already sold out, so we suggest you get a move on before your favorite pair is gone.

