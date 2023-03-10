Alicia Silverstone's Comfy Sneakers Are from the Brand Kate Middleton Always Wears — and They're on Sale

Cher Horowitz was never lacking in the fashion department, and it looks like Alicia Silverstone isn't clueless, either — she recently broke out a pair of shoes from the brand worn by royals and celebrities.

The actress was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this month dressed in a low-key outfit of a beige sweater, black skinny jeans, and some chunky sneakers. It should come as no surprise that her sneakers hail from Veja, a brand whose footwear is popular among celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, Lily Collins, and Meghan Markle.

According to the brand, it appears that Silverstone was rocking the SDU B-Mesh sneakers in the color Nautico Menthol. And we're doing a happy dance, because that exact pair, along with a similar style in black, are both on sale. Even better? Over 170 other Veja styles are also discounted at Gilt right now.

Getty Images

And signing up for the discount retailer isn't a rigorous process. It actually just takes three simple steps: Enter your email address, create a password, and click on for bomb deals. Yes, that's really it.

Shop Vejas on Sale at Gilt:

Once you're in, you'll find the Veja SDU B-Mesh Sneakers that Silverstone repped are currently 16 percent off. Because of their tractioned soles and mesh panels, they look more athletic than other Veja shoes celebs wear. Take a page from Silverstone's fashion book and give them a dressier edge when worn with denim. Get a pair in your cart quickly, because stock is running low!

Gilt

Buy It! Veja SDU B-Mesh Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com

Kate Middleton's been wearing Veja sneakers for years, and it turns out, she hasn't given them up yet (if ever). Just last month, the Princess of Wales was photographed in a pair of Esplars, which for the next few days, you can secure on sale. The majority of the sneaker is white, but if you want some color, you can also grab a pair that has a blue logo or a pair that has a shiny metallic logo.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo & Suede Leather Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

When it comes to the best deal, the Nova Canvas Sneakers rank high up on the list of affordability. Cheaper than both the SDU B-Mesh Sneakers and the Esplars, they're not any bit less stylish. This taupe pair is another great neutral, which means more wear, and its high-top silhouette can be shown off or hidden under any normal length pant.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas Hi-Top Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

Since the sale ends on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. ET, it might seem like there's still a lot of time left to shop. But let us tell you: Sizes always go fast. If, like us, you're totally buggin' over Alicia Silverstone's Veja sneakers, head over to Gilt now.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Rio Branco Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $145); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-12 Vegan Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather & Mesh Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.