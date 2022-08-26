Lifestyle Fashion The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebrities Wear Are Hiding in This Secret Sale But hurry, popular styles are already selling out By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 06:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images No fall closet is complete without a pair of white sneakers. From flowy skirts to trendy wide-leg jeans and breezy dresses, white sneakers go with anything in your wardrobe. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Eva Longoria have already begun to step out in fall styles that include comfy sneakers, and if you don't have a pair for autumn on hand just yet, we've got you covered. For the next 72 hours (depending on when you're reading this), you can save on some of Veja's most popular sneakers, including a pair worn by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, at Gilt's surprise sale. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account at Gilt using your email. You'll want to do that quickly, as best-selling styles are already selling out. Veja Sneakers Deals at Gilt Veja Esplar Logo Sneaker, $117.99 (orig. $140) Veja Leather Nova Canvas, $94.99 (orig. $115) Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in Black, $129.99 (orig. $155–$180) Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in All White, $129.99 (orig. $155) Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $137.99 (orig. $165) Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $137.99 (orig. $165) Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $137.99 (orig. $165) Known for their sleek silhouettes that are emblazoned with the French footwear's signature "V" on the sides, Veja sneakers became wildly popular when Meghan Markle wore a pair on a royal boating outing with Prince Harry in 2018. Three years later, Kate Middleton paired them with a chic blazer. The royals wore the brand's Esplar Logo Sneaker, and the exact pair is available at Gilt's surprise sneaker sale. Jennifer Garner is also a fan of the Esplar model — she wore a blue canvas pair on repeat throughout 2021. Although the exact shoe she wore is sold out, the similar Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker is available on Gilt for just $96. The sneaker has the same sleek silhouette as the Esplar, except with a thick, stylish rubber sole. Other styles that have been spotted around Hollywood include the V-10s, which everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Lily Collins has worn. Witherspoon wore black V-10s with a billowing dress and denim jacket on Instagram last fall, while Collins opted for an all-white version to wear with a floral green maxi dress earlier this summer. Both colors cost $130 right now, but hurry — sizes are going quickly. Kourney Kardasian even wore a suede version of the popular V-10 sneakers in August 2020, along with an all-black athleisure set. Although her exact model isn't included in Gilt's sale, you can get a white-and-navy suede style, which we think is a bit more versatile. Two other must-have styles are the Campo Leather and V-12 Leather sneakers. The Campos look similar to the royal-worn Esplars, but have the added bonus of a one-inch platform, while the V-12s offer suede details and a smooth leather upper without the perforation of the V-10s. Gilt's surprise Veja sneaker sale ends Tuesday, August 30 at noon ET, but popular styles will be gone before then. Shop celebrity-inspired Veja sneakers below while they're still around. Gilt Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $117.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com Buy It! Veja Leather Nova Canvas, $94.99 (orig. $115); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in Black, $129.99 (orig. $155-$180); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in All White, $129.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $137.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $137.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $137.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com