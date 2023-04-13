Lifestyle Fashion One of the Best Running Sneakers We Tested Is Marked Down at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Only for 2 Days Shop over 130 comfy shoe styles from Veja, Adidas, and more By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 11:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Warmer days mean more time spent out and about enjoying the weather. Don't let foot pain hold you back — pick up a pair of comfortable everyday sneakers now to make the most of spring, summer, and beyond. Rue La La, a discount site known for its flash sales, has the perfect opportunity for you: It just launched a sale on sneakers from top brands like On Running, Veja, and Adidas. There are over 130 styles to choose from including low-tops, high-tops, running shoes, and casual sneakers. Prices start at just $61, but you'll need to act fast — the sale ends Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. ET. The lineup includes a style that earned a spot on the PEOPLE Tested Best Running Shoes list. Our team named the On Running Cloudnova the best-designed running shoe. "I got these shoes at the end of last year, and they've quickly become my go-to pair," one of our testers said. "Whether I'm engaging in a fitness class or running around the city, these running shoes are comfortable and have an understated design that goes with literally every outfit." Rue La La Buy It! On Running Cloudnova Form Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $149.99); ruelala.com Comfortable Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La On Running Cloudnova Form Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $149.99) Adidas Response Super 2.0 Sneaker, $60.99 (orig. $90) Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $105) On Running Cloudaway Sneaker, $118.99 (orig. $140) Veja Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $135) Adidas Edge Lux 5 Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $85) 8 Lightweight Jackets for Spring Inspired by Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs — Starting at $31 One of the best deals in the selection is on these Adidas sneakers, which are marked down to $61. They're an athletic style that you can wear outside of the gym, too, with your favorite jeans or shorts. And the color palette is perfect for spring, with a white base accented by pale pink, light blue, and coral. Rue La La Buy It! Adidas Response Super 2.0 Sneaker, $60.99 (orig. $90); ruelala.com Another great pick from the sale is these Veja sneakers. They have the benefits of a running shoe with the sleek design of an everyday sneaker — a lightly padded insole will keep your feet comfortable and the thick, rubber outsole provides lots of support. The versatile black and cream colorway makes them easy to wear with all your favorite spring and summer outfits. Rue La La Buy It! Veja Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com Now's the perfect time to pick up a new pair of sneakers, especially while they're on sale at Rue La La. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorites from this flash sale before it's too late. Rue La La Buy It! On Running Cloudaway Sneaker, $118.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $105); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Adidas Edge Lux 5 Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $85); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Shoes Even Easier to Wear The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks