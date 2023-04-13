One of the Best Running Sneakers We Tested Is Marked Down at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Only for 2 Days

Warmer days mean more time spent out and about enjoying the weather. Don't let foot pain hold you back — pick up a pair of comfortable everyday sneakers now to make the most of spring, summer, and beyond.

Rue La La, a discount site known for its flash sales, has the perfect opportunity for you: It just launched a sale on sneakers from top brands like On Running, Veja, and Adidas. There are over 130 styles to choose from including low-tops, high-tops, running shoes, and casual sneakers. Prices start at just $61, but you'll need to act fast — the sale ends Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. ET.

The lineup includes a style that earned a spot on the PEOPLE Tested Best Running Shoes list. Our team named the On Running Cloudnova the best-designed running shoe. "I got these shoes at the end of last year, and they've quickly become my go-to pair," one of our testers said. "Whether I'm engaging in a fitness class or running around the city, these running shoes are comfortable and have an understated design that goes with literally every outfit."

Rue La La

Buy It! On Running Cloudnova Form Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $149.99); ruelala.com

Comfortable Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La

One of the best deals in the selection is on these Adidas sneakers, which are marked down to $61. They're an athletic style that you can wear outside of the gym, too, with your favorite jeans or shorts. And the color palette is perfect for spring, with a white base accented by pale pink, light blue, and coral.

Rue La La

Buy It! Adidas Response Super 2.0 Sneaker, $60.99 (orig. $90); ruelala.com

Another great pick from the sale is these Veja sneakers. They have the benefits of a running shoe with the sleek design of an everyday sneaker — a lightly padded insole will keep your feet comfortable and the thick, rubber outsole provides lots of support. The versatile black and cream colorway makes them easy to wear with all your favorite spring and summer outfits.

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Now's the perfect time to pick up a new pair of sneakers, especially while they're on sale at Rue La La. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorites from this flash sale before it's too late.

Rue La La

Buy It! On Running Cloudaway Sneaker, $118.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $105); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Adidas Edge Lux 5 Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $85); ruelala.com

