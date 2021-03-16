Thanks to Dolly Parton, 'Vaccine Shirts' Are This Season’s Hottest Trend

Sartorially speaking, 2020 was the year of loungewear, oversized hoodies, and fuzzy slippers. 2021, on the other hand, will inevitably be known as the year of "vaccine shirts," AKA cold-shoulder tops, which provide prime access to the upper portion of the arm for easy vaccine administration — without having to roll up any sleeves.
Dolly Parton was the first to post the brilliant hack on Twitter, and many replied that they've now realized they own the perfect shirt to get vaccinated. But if your closet doesn't happen to be overflowing with cold-shoulder tops, there are plenty of affordable options on Amazon you'll want to wear long after you've received the vaccine.
Keep reading to check out some comfortable, vaccine-approved cold-shoulder tops — and all for under $22.
Slip into this soft T-shirt, complete with a V neckline and strappy sleeves. The shirt comes in eight solid colors, like blue, green, and gray, and is available in sizes small through XXL.
“Soft, comfortable, and attractive!” one shopper shares. “Perfect summertime blouse. Can be dressed up or down.”
Buy It! $17.98; amazon.com
This casual short sleeve shirt is designed with a round neck and crisscross cold shoulders. The flowy tunic-style top is loose enough to wear around casually, or it can be dressed up with jeans. Choose from four colors in sizes small through XXL.
“Second one of these I have ordered,” one five-star shopper says. “Great fit and soft materials.”
Buy It! $19.99; amazon.com
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers love this ¾-sleeve tunic top to wear during the winter-to-spring transition. The V-neck shirt boasts a curved cold-shoulder design and is available in 14 colors and sizes, from small through XXL.
“I love these shirts,” one shopper shares. “The fit as well as the colors are perfect. I get many compliments especially when I wear the royal blue one. Dressed up or dressed down, these are the best.”
Buy It! $17.99-19.99; amazon.com
This cold-shoulder top should be a staple in every closet, with over 7,000 five-star ratings. The material is party rayon, part polyester, and part spandex, giving it a stretchy yet soft feel. Available in 37 colors, the top is sewn with square cutouts in the shoulders and arms.
“Simple but sexy,” one shopper shares. “Attended a Zoom party so I wanted to look cute but not overdressed since it was on Zoom. Everyone gave me compliments on the blouse.”
Buy It! $20.99; amazon.com
This tunic-inspired cold-shoulder top is plenty cozy, thanks to the flowy hem that falls away from the waist and hips. Available in both long and short sleeves, the top comes in 42 colors and prints, like dark green and leopard print.
Buy It! $21.98; amazon.com
Tuck this tight-fitted ribbed top into a pair of jeans for an easy yet stylish look. The asymmetrical and keyhole neck is eye-catching, and it’savailable in basic staple colors like black, blue, and maroon.
“I really love this shirt,” one shopper shares. “Well-made and I get compliments whenever I’m wearing it!”
Buy It! $14.99-$17.99; amazon.com
This comfortable, flowy halter neck top boasts large shoulder cutouts and a tied knot that cinches the shirt at the bottom. Choose from six colors, like white, pink and blue, and four sizes from small to XL.
“I love myself a good cold-shoulder shirt,” one shopper says. “This one is especially nice because the silhouette is a little different from your average cold shoulder. The more extreme cut of the shoulders makes your torso look a little longer which is amazing if you’re short torsoed like I am.”
Buy It! $17.99; amazon.com
