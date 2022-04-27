Credit: Amazon
Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Vacation Must-Haves, and Prices Start at Just $13

You'll find bathing suits, tote bags, and floppy hats for up to 44 percent off 
By Amy Schulman April 27, 2022 05:00 AM
With the weather heating up — and staying that way — it's that time of year when you're planning warm-weather vacations. Whether you're planning on going to the beach or heading to a new country, you're going to want to pack some essentials

But if you're not quite sure where to shop for your trip, have no fear: Amazon just launched a secret section of vacation must-haves, which is overflowing with strappy sandals, bikinis, skirts, floppy hats, and sunglasses — and prices start at just $13. Plus, there are deals up to 44 percent off, so you'll be able to save money while planning for your trip, a win-win for everyone. 

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks from Amazon's hidden vacation section.  

If it's bathing suits you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Consider the Maaji women's bikini, which comes in two colors: blue and pink. You can also snag this retro one-piece for just $27 (choose from tons of bright neon colors like fluorescent green and turquoise) as well as this super cute one-shoulder one-piece bathing suit that's decked out with a flowy ruffle at the top. Make sure you don't miss out on beach cover ups either, like this $21 chiffon dress and long skirt from LSpace that's designed with a slit to keep you cool.

Those who are looking to add some accessories to their trip outfits don't have to go very far. Choose from a slew of sunglasses, like this $13 must-have cat eye pair that's available in a host of bold colors. And make sure not to overlook the shoe section: Shoppers can snag a pair of Steve Madden sandals for just $55 along with these top-rated $19 slides that users say they "wore everywhere" on vacation. 

Keep reading to check out the rest of our picks, or head directly to the vacation storefront to see everything else.    

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! FunkyMonkey Comfort Slides, $18.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shu-Shi Womens Beach Cover Up, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Steve Madden Women's Grace Slide Sandal, $54.95 (orig. $59.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Genovega Stripe and Stitchwork Straw Tote Bag, $18.70 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Feisedy Small Cat Eye Sunglasses, $12.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Roll Up Short, $39.46 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Honlyps High Waisted Bikini, $24.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Maaji Women's Standard Bikini Top, $40.52 (orig. $72); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lamongen Beach Hat, $13.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Haloon Women's Plus Size Swimsuit, $25.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up, $20.70; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Wide Leg Pant, $31.70; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! LSpace Women's Mia Cover Up, $110 (orig. $117); amazon.com

