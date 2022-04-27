Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Vacation Must-Haves, and Prices Start at Just $13
With the weather heating up — and staying that way — it's that time of year when you're planning warm-weather vacations. Whether you're planning on going to the beach or heading to a new country, you're going to want to pack some essentials.
But if you're not quite sure where to shop for your trip, have no fear: Amazon just launched a secret section of vacation must-haves, which is overflowing with strappy sandals, bikinis, skirts, floppy hats, and sunglasses — and prices start at just $13. Plus, there are deals up to 44 percent off, so you'll be able to save money while planning for your trip, a win-win for everyone.
Keep scrolling to check out our top picks from Amazon's hidden vacation section.
- FunkyMonkey Comfort Slides, $18.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Shu-Shi Womens Beach Cover Up, $19.99
- Steve Madden Women's Grace Slide Sandal, $54.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Genovega Stripe and Stitchwork Straw Tote Bag, $18.70 (orig. $21.99)
- Miaiulia Women's Retro One-Piece Swimsuit, $26.99
- Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Feisedy Small Cat Eye Sunglasses, $12.99
- Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Roll Up Short, $39.46 (orig. $59.50)
- Honlyps High Waisted Bikini, $24.98 (orig. $29.99)
- Maaji Women's Standard Bikini Top, $40.52 (orig. $72)
- Lamongen Beach Hat, $13.99
- Haloon Women's Plus Size Swimsuit, $25.99
- Amazon Essentials Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up, $20.70
- Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Wide Leg Pant, $31.70
- LSpace Women's Mia Cover Up, $110 (orig. $117)
If it's bathing suits you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Consider the Maaji women's bikini, which comes in two colors: blue and pink. You can also snag this retro one-piece for just $27 (choose from tons of bright neon colors like fluorescent green and turquoise) as well as this super cute one-shoulder one-piece bathing suit that's decked out with a flowy ruffle at the top. Make sure you don't miss out on beach cover ups either, like this $21 chiffon dress and long skirt from LSpace that's designed with a slit to keep you cool.
Those who are looking to add some accessories to their trip outfits don't have to go very far. Choose from a slew of sunglasses, like this $13 must-have cat eye pair that's available in a host of bold colors. And make sure not to overlook the shoe section: Shoppers can snag a pair of Steve Madden sandals for just $55 along with these top-rated $19 slides that users say they "wore everywhere" on vacation.
Keep reading to check out the rest of our picks, or head directly to the vacation storefront to see everything else.
Related Items
Buy It! FunkyMonkey Comfort Slides, $18.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shu-Shi Womens Beach Cover Up, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Women's Grace Slide Sandal, $54.95 (orig. $59.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Genovega Stripe and Stitchwork Straw Tote Bag, $18.70 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Feisedy Small Cat Eye Sunglasses, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Roll Up Short, $39.46 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Honlyps High Waisted Bikini, $24.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Maaji Women's Standard Bikini Top, $40.52 (orig. $72); amazon.com
Buy It! Lamongen Beach Hat, $13.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Haloon Women's Plus Size Swimsuit, $25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up, $20.70; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Wide Leg Pant, $31.70; amazon.com
Buy It! LSpace Women's Mia Cover Up, $110 (orig. $117); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code
- Amazon Slashed the Price of This 'Life-Saver' Robot Vacuum and Mop So Much, It's Never Been Cheaper