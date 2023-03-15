This Top-Rated Cardigan That's 'Perfect for Spring' Is Up to 56% Off, and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples

It's been a long and gloomy winter, but with spring finally within sight, we couldn't be more excited to stow away our winter coats and bring out lighter jackets and sweaters that are fit for the shift into the new season.

If you're looking to add some transitional outerwear to your wardrobe, snag the Urban Coco Cardigan while it's on sale right now at Amazon. It's made with a breathable blend of viscose and stretchy spandex that together make it "super soft and flattering." The cardigan has a loose and flowy fit, and reviewers say that it "drapes beautifully" thanks to the angled hem that gives it a stylish twist.

It also has long sleeves and an open-front design that's ideal for layering over almost everything in your closet, from a T-shirt and jeans to a casual dress or pencil skirt with boots. The top-rated cardigan comes in sizes S to XXL and is available in 27 colors, including a few that fall into the spring color palette, like lavender, teal, pink, and mint. While price varies depending on color and size, every cardigan is on sale for under $24.

With over 19,000 five-star ratings, it's easy to see why shoppers call it "the best sweater ever." Even though it's light enough for summer, reviewers confirm that the versatile cardigan has a slight weight to it that's great for spring temperatures, too. It's so cute and comfy, many are actually splurging by buying it in multiple colors.

One-five star reviewer wrote,"It's lightweight but not overly thin. I was pleasantly surprised that it was a little heavier than some cardigans I've purchased as sometimes the office can be more than chilly." An additional shopper shared that they ordered six cardigans, which they deemed are "perfect for spring," and another person simply stated: "I wear these all the time."

A final five-star reviewer explained that they favor hooded sweatshirts over sweaters, but love this cardigan. "I have never found a sweater that met all my criteria until I ordered this one in black and immediately fell in love," they wrote, adding, "I have it in like 12 other colors and no, I'm not joking."

Check out the Urban Coco Drape Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan while it's still on sale for up to a whopping 56 percent off, and add one (or a few!) to your spring wardrobe now.

